In 2022, Foley's International Government Enforcement Defense & Investigations Teamproduced a set of interactive international compliance and risk-mitigation heat maps, designed to provide an at-a-glance resource for identifying countries around the world that pose potential issues for multinational companies that conduct business in, trade with, or source materials from them. These maps present quick visual indications of relative bribery, sanctions, and human rights compliance risks in every country around the globe.

We have periodically updated these maps since 2022, but we have now conducted a thorough audit of our risk ratings and have fully updated the maps, which are now available below.

Bribery/Corruption Risk Heat Map

This map reflects Foley's assessment of bribery and corruption risk presented by conducting business in various countries around the world. Countries in maroon are viewed as highest risk; countries in red as high risk; countries in orange as medium/high risk; countries in yellow as medium risk; countries in light blue as low risk; and countries in dark blue as lowest risk. Companies should tailor their compliance programs and control procedures based in part on the perceived risk of bribery and corruption presented in their respective countries of operation, taking into consideration the types of business activities occurring in those countries and the degree of interaction with government officials.

