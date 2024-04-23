On April 19, 2024, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) amended the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to enhance technological innovation and support the goals of the AUKUS trilateral security partnership.

The interim final rule makes six primary export control policy changes that effectively provide Australia and the UK nearly the same licensing treatment under the EAR as Canada. The first three changes remove license requirements for national security column 1, regional stability column 1, and missile technology column 1 reasons for control for Australia and the UK. The fourth change removes license requirements for 0A919 items to Australia and the UK. The fifth change is the removal of military end-use and end-user-based license requirements for certain items detailed in EAR § 744.9. The sixth export control policy change revises the requirements for the transfer of certain significant items controlled under ECCN 9E003.

Read the press release on the BIS website here and the link to the Federal Register for the interim final rule is here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.