The Department of Commerce's ("DOC") Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS") has published an interim final rule, as well as a request for comments, regarding new export controls for advanced computer, supercomputer, semiconductor, and manufacturing items. This update to the interim final rule serves to correct inadvertent errors and clarify export licensing procedures outlined in interim final rules "Export Controls on Semiconductor Manufacturing Items" (SME IFR) (88 FR 73424, October 25, 2023) and "Implementation of Additional Export Controls: Certain Advanced Computing Items; Supercomputer and Semiconductor End Use; Updates and Corrections" (AC/S IFR) (88 FR 73458, October 25, 2023). Corrections include revisions to license exceptions under the Export Administration Regulations ("EAR") for products such as EUV masks, clarifications regarding semiconductor and semiconductor manufacturing item classification under the EAR, and further clarifications regarding end-user controls as they pertain to certain U.S. persons or Country Groups.

Read the notice on the Federal Register website here.

