Overview

March saw one major enforcement action related to Russia . Oleg Chistyakov, a Latvian national, was arrested and charged for allegedly exporting U.S.-origin aircraft technology to Russia.

. Oleg Chistyakov, a Latvian national, was arrested and charged for allegedly exporting U.S.-origin aircraft technology to Russia. There were notable actions involving the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) . First, a U.S. Army Intelligence Analyst was charged for illegally exporting national defense information to China. Second, a California man was charged with attempting to export defense articles to Oman.

. First, a U.S. Army Intelligence Analyst was charged for illegally exporting national defense information to China. Second, a California man was charged with attempting to export defense articles to Oman. March also saw a notable sanctions enforcement action involving EFG International AG, a Switzerland-based bank, which agreed to pay almost $4 million to settle allegations it had violated U.S. sanctions programs administered by the U.S. Treasury Department, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

involving EFG International AG, a Switzerland-based bank, which agreed to pay almost $4 million to settle allegations it had violated U.S. sanctions programs administered by the U.S. Treasury Department, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, there were two notable Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement actions in March. First, Gunvor S.A., a Switzerland-based international commodities company, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay more than $650 million to resolve a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation. And the former Finance Director of Stericycle—a company that was itself targeted by the DOJ in 2022—was indicted for his role in bribing government officials in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

in March. First, Gunvor S.A., a Switzerland-based international commodities company, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay more than $650 million to resolve a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation. And the former Finance Director of Stericycle—a company that was itself by the DOJ in 2022—was indicted for his role in bribing government officials in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. Lastly, the U.S. government issued a new rule expanding existing end-user requirements and a tri-seal compliance note that further underscore the extent to which U.S. export controls and sanctions can apply to non-U.S. actors.

