The U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), published a final rule on February 23, 2024, amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by revising license requirements for certain cameras, systems, and related components to eliminate license requirements for certain cameras to Country Group A:1. In addition to these changes, BIS is adding controls on certain high-speed cameras that are not already controlled by either export control classification number (ECCN) 6A003 or 6A203. These new controls are detailed under new ECCN 6A293, which is a classification for temporary controls for which BIS is seeking multilateral agreement. This rule will be effective March 8, 2024.

Crowell will continue to monitor developments around revisions to the EAR.

