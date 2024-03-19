self

On FINCast Episode 39, Juan Zarate sits down with K2 Integrity's Katya Hazard and Amir Fadavi to discuss the state of Russia-related sanctions and to explore what has worked and what may require further coordinated efforts to curtail Russia's ambitions and war power. While certain "sanctions fatigue" starts to settle in, it is more important than ever to consider real costs of sanctions circumvention, including the very real risks of a sanctions designation of persons disregarding US, UK, or EU trade restrictions.

