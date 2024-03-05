The U.S. antiboycott laws and regulations require U.S. persons, in certain circumstances, to refuse to participate in unsanctioned foreign boycotts. The antiboycott regulations are intended to prevent U.S. persons from advancing foreign policies of other nations that run counter to U.S. policy.

The U.S. Department of Treasury (Treasury) and U.S. Department of Commerce are jointly responsible for administering U.S. antiboycott laws. In general, there are three main levels of boycotts: (1) primary, in which one country refuses to do business with another (and with which the U.S. does not interfere); (2) secondary, in which one country refuses to trade with anyone who does business with a boycotted country; and (3) tertiary, in which one country refuses to trade with anyone who does business with companies or firms on their "blacklist."

Treasury recently published in the Federal Register a "List of Countries Requiring Cooperation With an International Boycott" that "require or may require participation in, or cooperation with, an international boycott (within the meaning of section 999(b)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986)." The countries are:

Iraq

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Yemen

U.S. and multinational companies must be vigilant in their compliance efforts with antiboycotting regulations. Violation of these laws may result in denial of tax benefits, stiff financial penalties, imprisonment, or all of the above. Consequently, it is important to carefully review and analyze transactions, particularly those involving listed countries, to determine whether U.S. antiboycott regulations apply.

