United States:
OFCCP To Appeal Adverse EEO-1 Report Disclosure Order
24 February 2024
Jackson Lewis
As previously reported, in December 2023, the
U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Federal Contract Compliance
Programs (OFCCP) was ordered to release the EEO-1 reports of
federal contractors it had withheld from production in response to
the Center for Investigative Reporting's Freedom of Information
Act (FOIA) request for the records.
The United States Attorneys' office representing OFCCP filed a Notice of Appeal on February 15, 2024
seeking judicial review of the Order. The government is seeking a
stay of the February 20, 2024 disclosure deadline pending the
appeal.
We will continue to monitor and share any additional updates as
they become available.
