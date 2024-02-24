As previously reported, in December 2023, the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) was ordered to release the EEO-1 reports of federal contractors it had withheld from production in response to the Center for Investigative Reporting's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the records.

The United States Attorneys' office representing OFCCP filed a Notice of Appeal on February 15, 2024 seeking judicial review of the Order. The government is seeking a stay of the February 20, 2024 disclosure deadline pending the appeal.

We will continue to monitor and share any additional updates as they become available.

