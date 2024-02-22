To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Wiley International Trade partner Derick Holt sits down with Michelle Trong
Perrin-Steinberg, SAP's Chief Export Controls/Sanctions Legal
Counsel for North and South America, to discuss the recent changes
in export regulations and their impact on global trade, the
alignment of SAP's functional teams such as the cloud business
group and international trade regulations, and how to balance the
priorities of enabling business and managing risk. Michelle also
discusses her background and expertise in ensuring compliance with
trade laws, and how working in higher education shaped her career
going forward.
