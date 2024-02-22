self

Wiley International Trade partner Derick Holt sits down with Michelle Trong Perrin-Steinberg, SAP's Chief Export Controls/Sanctions Legal Counsel for North and South America, to discuss the recent changes in export regulations and their impact on global trade, the alignment of SAP's functional teams such as the cloud business group and international trade regulations, and how to balance the priorities of enabling business and managing risk. Michelle also discusses her background and expertise in ensuring compliance with trade laws, and how working in higher education shaped her career going forward.

