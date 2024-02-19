ARTICLE

Members of our International Trade team in Brussels were delighted and honored to be asked by Chambers to draft the Belgium section of the "International Trade 2024" Global Practice Guide. The publication contains information and practical guidance on the legal aspects of trade-related business across ten key global jurisdictions.

Clients regularly seek out our highly regarded International Trade team in Europe. The Brussels team offers strategic advice, advocacy and litigation services to leading multinational companies, governments, and trade associations seeking to take advantage of opportunities while mitigating risks in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. The team's lawyers have expertise on a broad range of trade, customs and regulatory issues and vast experience in proceedings before national and international institutions, including the European Commission, the Court of Justice of the European Union, the World Customs Organization and the World Trade Organization. Clients lean on our professionals' technical skills and practical knowledge to advise on EU and, where applicable, EU Member States', regulations in the area of trade defence instruments, customs, sanctions, export controls, FDI screening, CBAM, deforestation, forced labour, and critical raw materials.

