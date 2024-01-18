Geopolitical tensions and disruptions to the global market have continued to rise in recent years. It should come as no surprise, then, that 2023 saw the rollout of several new trade regulations, sanctions, and enforcement actions. Winston & Strawn's experienced International Trade team reviewed these key U.S.-based developments over the past year and provided an in-depth program highlighting updates in several areas of trade including sanctions, national security and foreign investments, export controls, and anti-corruption. The team also provided a special spotlight on recent actions in China affecting the International Trade market, and their predictions for each of these areas for 2024.

The program, linked below, is designed to be a resource on the key trade areas of most interest to our firm's clients and contacts. It is current as of January 4, 2024. We will continue to update content through our Global Trade & Foreign Policy Insights blog and client alerts. Please contact the presenters or your Winston & Strawn relationship attorney if you have questions or if you are interested in scheduling a tailored program with Winston's International Trade team.

View the presentation slides.

Watch the recording.

PROGRAM RECORDING TIMESTAMPS

00:00:00 – 00:01:26 Introductions

00:01:26 – 00:56:00 Sanctions

00:56:00 – 01:26:00 National Security/Foreign Investment Regulations and Reviews

01:26:00 – 02:02:45 Export Controls

02:02:45 – 02:28:30 U.S. China Trade Relations

02:28:30 – 03:04:35 Anti-Corruption

