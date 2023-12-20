ARTICLE

Wiley International Trade Partner Derick Holt is joined in this episode by Nicole Breland Aandahl, SVP for People and Culture at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Listen in as Derick and Nicole discuss intersectionality between trade policy, race, and making the benefits of trade available to all Americans. The pair discuss what Nicole learned from the collapse of the Soviet Union in trade policy, the impact and fairness of sanctions against Chinese entities, the effect of the rhetoric of export controls and sanctions and impact on domestic diaspora, necessity of diversity in the supply chain, the importance of prevalence of DEI initiatives in the workplace for both employees and senior leadership, and more.

