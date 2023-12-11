ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

From time to time, companies may discover that they've violated export, economic sanctions, anti-corruption, or customs laws and must decide whether to self-disclose to the U.S. government agency that enforces the regulation in question. When considering a voluntary disclosure, companies must weigh all facts and circumstances leading to the potential violation, as well as the advantages and disadvantages associated with disclosure.

This Voluntary Self-Disclosure Handbook was created to provide a concise summary of the voluntary disclosure procedures administered by various U.S. government agencies. It is not meant to be a comprehensive review of the pros and cons of filing a VSD or conducting an internal corporate investigation.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.