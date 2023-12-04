self

Wiley International Trade partner Derick Holt sits down with Dr. Eugene Laney, Jr., the President and CEO of the American Association of Exporters and Importers (AAEI), and covers topics such as the role of AAEI in supporting U.S. exporters and importers; the impact of supply chain concerns; the Biden Administration's focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion in trade policy; and the significance of de minimis levels for e-commerce and small businesses. Dr. Laney also discusses the importance of market access and shares stories illustrating the positive outcomes of international trade for entrepreneurs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.