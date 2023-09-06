Enforcing compliance with Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and international economic sanctions laws has become a top priority for regulators and law enforcement around the globe. As penalties for violations grow, the business need for regulatory counseling and enforcement defense has never been greater.

Join an interdisciplinary group of WilmerHale lawyers for a webinar series discussing these sanctions compliance challenges from a cross-border perspective. The first webinar will focus on how companies manage compliance with conflicting sanctions laws in cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and extraterritorial enforcement scenarios, and the second will focus on emerging cross-border enforcement trends.

This series will be relevant for companies with cross-border operations subject to US, EU, UK and Chinese sanctions and will feature WilmerHale's sanctions compliance and enforcement leaders from across the firm.

In the first installment of our series, Partners Richard Burger, Christian Duvernoy, Lester Ross and Kenneth Zhou, moderated by Partner Zachary Goldman, Counsel Georgia Tzifa and Senior Associate Alex Maurer, will discuss how OFAC sanctions rules and their counterparts in the EU, UK and China apply in the context of acquisitions of foreign companies, including:

what rules apply when US, UK and EU companies acquire foreign subsidiaries in China and other jurisdictions, including when the acquiree is domiciled in a blocking statute jurisdiction;

introduction of China's blocking statute and anti-foreign sanctions law;

availability of other tools in China, including merger reviews, to modify or prevent M&A transactions and foreign-related transactions in response to foreign sanctions; and

utility of threatened imposition of sanctions to achieve foreign and defense policy goals.

During the webinar, participants will have the opportunity to contribute questions online. CLE credit will be provided.

*CLE credit is not available for those who watch a recording of the webinar.

