I. US SANCTIONS

OFAC Sanctions Russian Individual and Entity Supporting North Korea: On August 31, in coordination with the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Japan, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two individuals and one entity, including one Russian individual and one Russian entity, involved in generating revenue for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)'s unlawful development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles. According to OFAC, the individuals allegedly coordinated the use of North Korean construction workers in Russia, procured items commonly used in the ship-building industry, and worked with Russian nationals to obtain identification documents to validate North Korean IT team's accounts on freelance IT work platforms. Read more >> and Read more >>

II. EU SANCTIONS

EU High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission (HRVP) Josep Borrell Says EU Sanctions against Russia are Working: On August 26, 2023, the HRVP Josep Borrell published a blog post explaining that EU sanctions have already limited Moscow's options and degraded Russia's industrial and technological capacity. Compared to 2021, 58% of total EU imports from Russia were already cut off in 2022, which the HRVP qualifies as "an unprecedented decoupling". In addition, since August 10, 2022, EU imports of Russian coal have stopped completely affecting around one fourth of all Russian coal exports. According to the HRVP, the G7+ energy sanctions on oil have proven effective as the International Energy Agency estimates that total Russian oil revenues are down 27% from a year ago. On the export side, EU exports on dual-use items and advanced technologies dropped by 78% in 2022 compared to 2019-2021. Even EU exports in non-sanctioned sectors are down by over 10% on average. The HRVP concluded that to stop the war, the EU needs to stay the course. Read more >>

Slovakia is close to completely replacing Russian nuclear fuel supplies for its nuclear power plants after signing a deal with US company Westinghouse. Almost 60% of energy produced by Slovakia comes from nuclear power plants, which, in turn, come exclusively from Russian nuclear fuel. That will no longer be the case after an international tender secured an agreement with Westinghouse to supply the electricity producer in Slovakia. EU Set to Import Record Volumes of Liquefied Natural Gas from Russia: The EU is set to import record volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia this year, despite aiming for the bloc to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels by 2027. Belgium and Spain are reported to be world's second and third-biggest importers of Russian LNG this year. Earlier in 2023, the EU's energy commissioner Kadri Simson urged EU companies to refrain from signing new contracts with Russian LNG suppliers. Countries like the Netherlands and Spain are taking steps to stop buying Russian LNG, but in the absence of any sanctions abandoning Russian gas for good could take a while. Read more >> and Read more >>

III. UK Sanctions

OFSI Adds to Belarus Sanctions Lists: On August 31, 2023, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. Under the Belarus sanctions regime, the statement of reasons for entity Dana Holdings A.K.A Dana Astra, which is still subject to an asset freeze, being on the list was amended. Read more >>

IV. Russia/Ukraine Sanctions

Russia Reported to Face Domestic Fuel Crunch, Braces for More Shortages: On August 31, 2023, it was reported that Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers, has faced shortages of fuel crucial for gathering the harvest in some parts of its southern breadbasket and the situation may get worse in coming months. A government decision to cut subsidies for refineries is likely to worsen the availability of fuel in the world's biggest grain exporter. Regional oil product depots in Russia's southern regions have had to cut or even suspend fuel sales, while retail filling stations were forced to limit fuel sale volumes to customers. Read more >>

V. Other Notable Developments

Switzerland Implements New Sanctions against Belarus: In view of Belarus's continued involvement in Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council adopted further sanctions against Belarus on August 30, 2023. The new sanctions include an export ban on goods and technology for use in the aviation and space industry (vehicles, turbojets, turbopropellers and rubber tires). The measures also extend the list of goods which contribute to Belarus's military and technological enhancement. For example, no semiconductor devices or electronic integrated circuits may now be exported to Belarus from Switzerland. Finally, the existing export bans on dual-use goods and technologies, and on goods contributing to the military and technological enhancement of Belarus have been aligned with the export bans applicable to Russia. Read more >>

