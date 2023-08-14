ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

What should companies dealing with export-controlled items do to ensure compliance with both the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and applicable U.S. export control laws?

In our latest Critical Compliance video, partner Soo-Mi Rhee discusses export controls and how they interact with anti-discrimination laws, highlighting best practices from the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division's fact sheet.

U.S. export control laws prohibit certain goods, technology, and data from non-U.S. persons; however, the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) prevents hiring decisions based on citizenship. Companies must navigate this dual challenge and follow certain steps to stay in compliance.

Our Critical Compliance video series offers timely insights into hot topics and best practices for corporate compliance programs.

Watch the rest of the Critical Compliance series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.