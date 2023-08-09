John Smith spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the strategy to sanction Russian businessmen in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to John, the aim of mass sanctioning was "to start to peel away the support [for Putin] because oligarchs have an outsize political and economic influence."

He added: "We are not at that tipping point yet. But it doesn't mean that we won't get to that tipping point."

Read the full article

