I. US SANCTIONS

US Departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury Issue Tri-Seal Compliance Note on Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Potential Violations: On July 26, the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), and the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), issued a "Tri-Seal Compliance Note: Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Potential Violations" to summarize procedures for voluntarily self-disclosing violations of US sanctions and export control laws to DOJ, BIS, and OFAC. The Compliance Note explains that self-disclosing potential violations can provide significant mitigation of civil or criminal liability, while also alerting key national security agencies to activities that may pose a threat to the national security and foreign policy objectives of the United States. Read more>>

II. EU SANCTIONS

EU Adopts New Restrictive Measures Against Iran For Military Support To Syria and Russia: On Thursday, July 20, the EU adopted new restrictions prohibiting the export from the European Union to Iran of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). It also provides for travel restrictions and asset freeze measures that could be imposed against persons responsible for, supporting or involved in Iran's UAV's programme. Council Decision and Commission's Regulation were published in the Official Journal on 21 July. Read more>> and Read more>>

III. UK SANCTIONS

UK Government Confirms in Parliament It Did Not Intend to Prohibit Non-UK Sanctions Compliance Advice: On July 19, 2023, the UK parliament debated the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 3) Regulations 2023, the provisions restricting legal advisory services. The keys points discussed by the Ministers in the Commons and Lords were that: The purpose of the restrictions was to make it illegal for anyone working in the UK and for British nationals abroad "to advise on or facilitate certain commercial activities that would not be sanctioned by the UK Government if they involved a British national or entity or were taking place in the UK. It was not the intention of these regulations to prohibit legal advice to clients seeking to comply with UK and other sanctions regimes. Since that was a possible unintended consequence of the current drafting, the Government will issue a General Licence in the coming days then consider whether amendments to the regulations are appropriate and necessary. Read more>> and Read more>>

IV. RUSSIA/UKRAINE SANCTIONS

Ukraine Completes Nationalisation of Russian-owned Sense Bank (Formerly Alfa-Bank Ukraine): This week, the Ukrainian government completed the takeover of Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank Ukraine), Ukraine's top commercial lender, and appointed a new supervisory board and management team. Sense Bank's former co-owner Mikhail Fridman is currently under international sanctions and was arrested in the U.K. in December 2022 on suspicion of fraud-related offenses. Read more>>

V. OTHER NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS

New Zealand Imposes Further Sanctions on Russian Military Support and Belarusian Financial Sector: On July 21, New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced a new tranche of 23 sanctions as part of New Zealand ongoing response to Russia's illegal and unjustified assault on Ukraine. The sanctions target 3 individuals involved in unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia; 14 individuals and entities of the Russian military-industrial complex; and 6 Belarusian entities including Belarus banks in response to the country's escalating support towards Russia's aggression. Read more>>

