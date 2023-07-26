This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:55 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to Chicago, Illinois
11:55 a.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Chicago Midway International Airport
1:20 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference | McCormick Place Lakeside Center
3:45 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a campaign reception | Chicago, Illinois
5:15 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Chicago, Illinois, en route to Washington, D.C.
7:45 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
White House Press Briefing*
3:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
July 20
- Remarks by President Biden on Bidenomics | Philadelphia, PA
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National Convention
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton En Route Philadelphia, PA
- Readout of the Fifth Meeting of the White House Competition Council
- Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with President Isaac Herzog of Israel | July 18, 2023
- Fact Sheet: Bidenomics is Boosting Clean Energy Manufacturing for Offshore Wind and Creating Good-Paying American Union Jobs
- Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federated States of Micronesia to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Wesley W. Simina
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration
- Press Release: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces the Application Period for Spring Session of the White House Internship Program
July 21
- Remarks by President Biden on Artificial Intelligence
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Secures Voluntary Commitments from Leading Artificial Intelligence Companies to Manage the Risks Posed by AI
- Readout of the President's Meeting with Economists on the Economic Outlook
- Readout of Meeting between the President, Senior Administration Officials and U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.
- Statement from President Joe Biden on CIA Director Bill Burns (re: Cabinet Position)
- Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Florida State Board of Education Curriculum Updates
- Readout of White House Meeting with State Officials on Gun Safety
- Statement of President Joe Biden on the Nomination of Military Leaders
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Key Roles Within the U.S. Military
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Tony Bennett
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon
- Letters to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali
- Letters to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali
- Proclamation on Made in America Week, 2023
- Fact Sheet: White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy
July 22
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New York Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
July 20
- Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: DOD | Biggest Concern is to Bring Private King Home
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Meets With House Armed Services Committee Military Quality of Life Panel
- Press Release: U.S. Navy to Commission Littoral Combat Ship Canberra in Australia
- Press Release: Department of Defense to Deploy Forces to CENTCOM to Bolster Maritime Security
- Article: DOD Official Highlights Importance of Pacific Island Nations
- Article: U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy Showing Results, Ratner Tells Congress
- Article: Space Integral to the DOD Way of War, Policy Chief Says
- Article: Joint Task Force Rattlesnake | National Guardsmen Battle Wildfires in California
- Article: Leveling Up Fuel Operations During QLLEX
- Article: Army General and Physicist Helped Usher in the Atomic Age
- Contracts for July 20, 2023
July 21
- Readout of the Defense Innovation Board Summer Meeting in Washington, D.C.
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on President Biden's Nominations
- Article: U.S. Strategies Adjust to Needs of Allies, Partners
- Article: Joint Task Force Rattlesnake | Fire Training Tests Candidates' Endurance
- Contracts for July 21, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, July 24, 2023
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council
- July 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino
- July 20: Statement | Inaugural U.S.-UK Strategic Sanctions Dialogue
- July 20: Statement | Imposing Additional Sanctions on Those Supporting Russia's War Against Ukraine
- July 20: Fact Sheet | Imposing Additional Sanctions on Those Supporting Russia's War Against Ukraine
- July 20: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Aspen, Colorado, and London, United Kingdom, July 20-27
- July 21: Statement | Belgium's National Day
Asia-Pacific
- July 20: Statement | Annual Counternarcotics Working Group Meeting with the Government of India
- July 20: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to Tonga, New Zealand, and Australia
- July 20: Transcript: State Department Officials on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Tonga, New Zealand, and Australia
- July 21: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield to Travel to New Zealand
- July 21: Readout | DPRK Trilateral Meeting in Japan
- July 23: Statement | National Elections in Cambodia
Middle East
- July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayani
- July 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani Before Their Meeting
- July 20: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Arab League Strategic Dialogue
- July 20: Statement | Attack on the Embassy of Sweden in Iraq
- July 21: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue
- July 23: Statement | Egypt National Day
Africa
- July 20: Statement | The United States Announces More Than $380 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Africa
Western Hemisphere
- July 20: Statement | New Partnership with Panama to Explore Semiconductor Supply-Chain Opportunities
- July 20: Statement | Colombia's National Day
- July 23: Advisory | Special Representative Cormier Smith's Travel to Colombia
DPB, Other Matters
- July 20: Transcript | Department Press Briefing (DPB)
- July 20: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to San Diego, California
- July 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Aspen Security Forum Fireside Chat Moderated by NBC News Chief Washington and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell
- July 21: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces International Visitor Leadership Program Alumni Impact Awardees from Over 100 Countries
- July 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Fareed Zakaria of GPS, CNN
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
July 20
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Concludes Her Trip to Ukraine With Visits to Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin
July 21
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen's Meeting with United Nations Special Coordinator on Improving the UN's Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Christian Saunders
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
July 20
- Statement: The United States joins the Joint Statement of Shared Commitments to Advance the Women, Peace and Security Agenda
- Remarks at a UN General Assembly Informal Meeting in Observance of Nelson Mandela International Day
July 21
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Russia's Withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso
- Advisory: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and Congressman Frost Host an Instagram Live on the Upcoming U.S. UN Security Council Presidency and Youth Empowerment (July 24)
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
July 21
- Statement from DNI Haines Welcoming CIA Director Bill Burns to the Cabinet
Department of the Treasury
July 20
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Party Central Committee Economic Commission Chairman Tran Tuan Ahn
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Governor of State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Selex Motors in Hanoi, Vietnam
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Ahead at Lunch with Women Economists and Entrepreneurs in Hanoi, Vietnam
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Impede Russian Access to Battlefield Supplies and Target Revenue Generators
- Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations; Ukraine-related Designation Update; Russia-related Designations Removals; Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses
- Joint Statement on the EU-U.S. Financial Regulatory Forum
- Remarks from U.S. Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba at the Financial Literacy & Education Commission (FLEC) Public Meeting on July 20, 2023
July 21
- Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Thi Hong
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with National Assembly of Vietnam President Vuong Dinh Hue
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Minister of Finance of Vietnam Ho Duc Phuc
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Foreign Trade University in Hanoi, Vietnam
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Minister of Finance of Vietnam Ho Duc Phuc
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Economic Resilience in Hanoi, Vietnam
The Federal Reserve
July 20
- Press Release: Federal Reserve announces that its new system for instant payments, the FedNow® Service, is now live
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
July 20
- Press Release: SEC Charges Digital World SPAC for Material Misrepresentations to Investors
July 21
- Press Release: SEC, NASAA, and Wisconsin DFI to host Investor Roundtable in Madison, Wisconsin on July 25
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
July 20
- Press Release: Doctor and Office Manager Charged for $1.3M COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Former Employee of Medical Device Manufacturer Pleads Guilty to Forging Two FDA Clearance Letters for Medical Devices
- Press Release: Automaker Official Agrees to Plead Guilty to Conspiring to Violate the Clean Air Act
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Staffing Services Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Employment Discrimination Claim
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement With Wyoming School District to Address Discrimination Based on Sex and Disability
- Speech: Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri Delivers Remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies
- Blog: Sri Lanka | ICITAP-Supported Sri Lankan Police Official Selected for U.S. Leadership Training in Reno, Nevada
July 21
- Press Release: Former Journalist Pleads Guilty to Transportation and Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
- Press Release: Leader of International Drug-Trafficking Organization Sentenced for Cocaine Distribution
- Press Release: Florida Attorney Charged in Fraudulent Charitable Contribution Tax Scheme
- Press Release: Booz Allen Agrees to Pay $377.45 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations
- Press Release: Three Men Sentenced for Armed Carjacking
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
July 21
- Press Release: DHS Announces Funding Allocations for FY 2023 Preparedness Grants
- Press Release: DHS Provides Employers Certainty and a New Flexible Option for Employment Eligibility Verification
- CBP Press Release: Cargo processing to resume at the Marcelino Serna port of entry (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers intercept cocaine-filled cheese at Presidio Port of Entry (Texas)
July 20
- Press Release: Workforce Message from Secretary Mayorkas on the Appointment of Jonathan Davidson as DHS Chief of Staff
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol intercepted a human smuggling attempt (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Plattsburgh Air Unit & Partners Apprehend 124 People in Northern Border Surge Operation (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
July 20
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
- Readout of Ambassador Sarah Bianchi's Travel to Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur
Department of Commerce
July 20
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, and Minister of Commerce and Industry Federico Alfaro
- Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with National Secretary of Science Dr. Eduardo Ortega-Barria and Minister of Commerce and Industry Federico Alfaro (Panama)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $4 Million in Internet for All Grants to Tribal Lands
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
July 21
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Electronic Devices and Semiconductor Devices Having Wireless Communication Capabilities and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Votes to Issue Statement Withdrawing Prior Pharmacy Benefit Manager Advocacy
- Press Release: FTC and HHS Warn Hospital Systems and Telehealth Providers about Privacy and Security Risks from Online Tracking Technologies
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
July 20
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Announces Staff Changes
July 21
- Press Release: FCC Preserves Local Radio Programming From Channel 6 LPTV Stations
- Press Release: FCC Issues Warnings for Allowing Illegal Radio Broadcasts
- Press Release: FCC Adopts Rules to Promote Reliable Access to 988 Lifeline
- Press Release: FCC Bolsters Tribal Libraries Access to E-Rate Program Funding
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
July 20
- Press Release: CFPB Report Shows Workers Face Risks from Employer-Driven Debt
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
July 21
- Readout: EXICM Bank Chair Lewis Met with President Lourenco in Angola to Highlight $900 Million Solar Energy Project
- Press Release: EXIM Announces 2023 Annual Conference, Opens Registration
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
July 21
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Investments in Urban Agriculture, Food and Market Access through President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
- Press Release: Food Help on the Way for Vermont Households Hit by Severe Storms
Department of Energy (DOE)
July 20
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $30 Million in Grid Resilience Grants for States and Tribal Nations to Modernize Electric Grid
July 21
- Press Release: DOE Proposes New Energy Efficiency Standards for Water Heaters to Save Americans More Than $11 Billion Annually on Utility Bills
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $20 Million to Optimize Lifecycle of Solar Energy Systems and Minimize Technology Waste
- Press Release: United States and Brazil Strengthen Bilateral Clean Energy Cooperation with a Renewed Commitment to Mobilize Private Sector and Community Engagement
Department of the Interior (DOI)
July 20
- Press Release: Interior Department Takes Steps to Modernize Oil and Gas Leasing on Public Lands, Ensure Fair Return to Taxpayers
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces First Ever Offshore Wind Lease Sale in the Gulf of Mexico
July 21
- Press Release: Department of the Interior Announces Nearly $300 Million to Support and Expand Local Outdoor Recreation
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Visits Northern Mariana Islands, Highlights Investments to Protect Cultural and Natural Resources
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and Congresswomen Valerie Foushee highlight $7 billion Solar for All grant competition at a North Carolina press event
- Press Release: EPA & Rep. Jim Costa Announce Million Dollar Climate Funding for Fresno to Plan Innovative Climate Projects
- Press Release: EPA Administrator Regan and Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Fu sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Environmental Cooperation
Department of Transportation (DOT)
July 20
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $21 Million in Grants to Improve Road Safety on Tribal Lands
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $20 Million in Grants to Help Communities Prosper with Improved Access to Transit
Department of Labor (DOL)
July 20
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit after investigation found Grand Rapids restaurant owner withheld employees' tips
- Press Release: Small Business Administration recognizes U.S. Department of Labor with A+ for excellence in procurement practices in support of small businesses
July 21
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites North Andover Petco store for failing to protect workers from rodents, electrical, chemical hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers over $66K in back wages for 20 workers after finding overtime, minimum wage violations at six Napa Auto Parts locations
- Press Release: Federal investigators responding to report of employee's severe burns find multiple safety hazards at Green Bay Sanimax facility
Department of Education
July 20
- Press Release: White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Names 2023 HBCU Scholars
Health & Human Services (HHS)
July 21
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Hosts Inaugural Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Mental Health Summit
- Press Release: HHS Announces the First-Ever Official United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Service Mascot
July 20
- Press Release: CMS Approves California & Kentucky Requests to Provide Essential Behavioral Health Services Through Mobile Crisis Intervention Teams
- Press Release: HRSA'S Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Team Wins 2023 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals People's Choice Award
- Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights and the Federal Trade Commission Warn Hospital Systems and Telehealth Providers about Privacy and Security Risks from Online Tracking Technologies
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
July 21
- Press Release: FDA Provides Update Regarding Storm Damage at Pfizer Facility in North Carolina
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 21, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
July 20
- Press Release: In Case You Missed It | Biden-Harris Administration and HUD Announce Actions to Limit Junk Fees in Rental Housing
Government Services Administration (GSA)
July 20
- Press Release: GSA receives A+ rating for success in working with small businesses
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
July 20-21
- Blog: A Call for New Research in the Area of Labor
- Report: How CBO Is Responding to Requests for Estimates Related to the Reauthorization of the Farm Bill
- Report: The Long-Term Budget Outlook Under Alternative Scenarios for the Economy and the Budget
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 1500, the Intelligent Transportation Integration Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 1836, the Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 2948, the CARS Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3013, the LICENSE Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3317, the Rolling Stock Protection Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3365, the Supply Chain Improvement Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3395, the U.S. Supply Chain Security Review Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3316, a bill to amend titles 46 and 49, United States Code, to streamline the environmental review process for major projects, and for other purposes
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 915, the Motor Carrier Safety Selection Standard Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3318, a bill to amend title 23, United States Code, to establish an axle weight tolerance for certain commercial motor vehicles transporting dry bulk goods, and for other purposes
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3372, a bill to amend title 23, United States Code, to establish a safety data collection program for certain 6-axle vehicles, and for other purposes
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3447, a bill to amend title 23, United States Code, to authorize a hydrogen powered vehicle to exceed certain weight limits on the Interstate Highway System, and for other purposes
- Cost Estimate: Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 24, 2023
July 21
- Blog: A Call for New Research in the Area of Macroeconomics
- Presentation: Alternative Ways to Provide Fuel Within the Department of Defense
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 4470, Protecting and Securing Chemical Facilities from Terrorist Attacks Act of 2023
