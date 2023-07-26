This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:55 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to Chicago, Illinois

11:55 a.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Chicago Midway International Airport

1:20 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference | McCormick Place Lakeside Center

3:45 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a campaign reception | Chicago, Illinois

5:15 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Chicago, Illinois, en route to Washington, D.C.

7:45 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

White House Press Briefing*

3:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23, 2023

The White House

July 20

Remarks by President Biden on Bidenomics | Philadelphia, PA

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National Convention

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton En Route Philadelphia, PA

Readout of the Fifth Meeting of the White House Competition Council

Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with President Isaac Herzog of Israel | July 18, 2023

Fact Sheet: Bidenomics is Boosting Clean Energy Manufacturing for Offshore Wind and Creating Good-Paying American Union Jobs

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federated States of Micronesia to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Wesley W. Simina

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration

Press Release: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces the Application Period for Spring Session of the White House Internship Program

July 21

Remarks by President Biden on Artificial Intelligence

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Secures Voluntary Commitments from Leading Artificial Intelligence Companies to Manage the Risks Posed by AI

Readout of the President's Meeting with Economists on the Economic Outlook

Readout of Meeting between the President, Senior Administration Officials and U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

Statement from President Joe Biden on CIA Director Bill Burns (re: Cabinet Position)

Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Florida State Board of Education Curriculum Updates

Readout of White House Meeting with State Officials on Gun Safety

Statement of President Joe Biden on the Nomination of Military Leaders

Nominations: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Key Roles Within the U.S. Military

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Tony Bennett

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon

Letters to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali

Letters to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali

Proclamation on Made in America Week, 2023

Fact Sheet: White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

July 22

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves New York Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

July 20

Transcript: Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh Holds a Press Briefing

Article: DOD | Biggest Concern is to Bring Private King Home

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Meets With House Armed Services Committee Military Quality of Life Panel

Press Release: U.S. Navy to Commission Littoral Combat Ship Canberra in Australia

Press Release: Department of Defense to Deploy Forces to CENTCOM to Bolster Maritime Security

Article: DOD Official Highlights Importance of Pacific Island Nations

Article: U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy Showing Results, Ratner Tells Congress

Article: Space Integral to the DOD Way of War, Policy Chief Says

Article: Joint Task Force Rattlesnake | National Guardsmen Battle Wildfires in California

Article: Leveling Up Fuel Operations During QLLEX

Article: Army General and Physicist Helped Usher in the Atomic Age

Contracts for July 20, 2023

July 21

Readout of the Defense Innovation Board Summer Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on President Biden's Nominations

Article: U.S. Strategies Adjust to Needs of Allies, Partners

Article: Joint Task Force Rattlesnake | Fire Training Tests Candidates' Endurance

Contracts for July 21, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, July 24, 2023

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council

July 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

July 20: Statement | Inaugural U.S.-UK Strategic Sanctions Dialogue

July 20: Statement | Imposing Additional Sanctions on Those Supporting Russia's War Against Ukraine

July 20: Fact Sheet | Imposing Additional Sanctions on Those Supporting Russia's War Against Ukraine

July 20: Advisory | Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Aspen, Colorado, and London, United Kingdom, July 20-27

July 21: Statement | Belgium's National Day

Asia-Pacific

July 20: Statement | Annual Counternarcotics Working Group Meeting with the Government of India

July 20: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Trip to Tonga, New Zealand, and Australia

July 20: Transcript: State Department Officials on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to Tonga, New Zealand, and Australia

July 21: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield to Travel to New Zealand

July 21: Readout | DPRK Trilateral Meeting in Japan

July 23: Statement | National Elections in Cambodia

Middle East

July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayani

July 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani Before Their Meeting

July 20: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Arab League Strategic Dialogue

July 20: Statement | Attack on the Embassy of Sweden in Iraq

July 21: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue

July 23: Statement | Egypt National Day

Africa

July 20: Statement | The United States Announces More Than $380 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Africa

Western Hemisphere

July 20: Statement | New Partnership with Panama to Explore Semiconductor Supply-Chain Opportunities

July 20: Statement | Colombia's National Day

July 23: Advisory | Special Representative Cormier Smith's Travel to Colombia

DPB, Other Matters

July 20: Transcript | Department Press Briefing (DPB)

July 20: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to San Diego, California

July 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Aspen Security Forum Fireside Chat Moderated by NBC News Chief Washington and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell

July 21: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces International Visitor Leadership Program Alumni Impact Awardees from Over 100 Countries

July 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Fareed Zakaria of GPS, CNN

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

July 20

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Concludes Her Trip to Ukraine With Visits to Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin

July 21

Readout: Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen's Meeting with United Nations Special Coordinator on Improving the UN's Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Christian Saunders

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

July 20

Statement: The United States joins the Joint Statement of Shared Commitments to Advance the Women, Peace and Security Agenda

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Informal Meeting in Observance of Nelson Mandela International Day

July 21

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Russia's Withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso

Advisory: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and Congressman Frost Host an Instagram Live on the Upcoming U.S. UN Security Council Presidency and Youth Empowerment (July 24)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

July 21

Statement from DNI Haines Welcoming CIA Director Bill Burns to the Cabinet

Department of the Treasury

July 20

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Party Central Committee Economic Commission Chairman Tran Tuan Ahn

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Governor of State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Selex Motors in Hanoi, Vietnam

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Ahead at Lunch with Women Economists and Entrepreneurs in Hanoi, Vietnam

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Impede Russian Access to Battlefield Supplies and Target Revenue Generators

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations; Ukraine-related Designation Update; Russia-related Designations Removals; Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses

Joint Statement on the EU-U.S. Financial Regulatory Forum

Remarks from U.S. Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba at the Financial Literacy & Education Commission (FLEC) Public Meeting on July 20, 2023

July 21

Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Thi Hong

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with National Assembly of Vietnam President Vuong Dinh Hue

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Minister of Finance of Vietnam Ho Duc Phuc

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Foreign Trade University in Hanoi, Vietnam

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Minister of Finance of Vietnam Ho Duc Phuc

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Economic Resilience in Hanoi, Vietnam

The Federal Reserve

July 20

Press Release: Federal Reserve announces that its new system for instant payments, the FedNow® Service, is now live

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

July 20

Press Release: SEC Charges Digital World SPAC for Material Misrepresentations to Investors

July 21

Press Release: SEC, NASAA, and Wisconsin DFI to host Investor Roundtable in Madison, Wisconsin on July 25

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

July 20

Press Release: Doctor and Office Manager Charged for $1.3M COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Former Employee of Medical Device Manufacturer Pleads Guilty to Forging Two FDA Clearance Letters for Medical Devices

Press Release: Automaker Official Agrees to Plead Guilty to Conspiring to Violate the Clean Air Act

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Staffing Services Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Employment Discrimination Claim

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement With Wyoming School District to Address Discrimination Based on Sex and Disability

Speech: Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri Delivers Remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Delivers Remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Blog: Sri Lanka | ICITAP-Supported Sri Lankan Police Official Selected for U.S. Leadership Training in Reno, Nevada

July 21

Press Release: Former Journalist Pleads Guilty to Transportation and Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Press Release: Leader of International Drug-Trafficking Organization Sentenced for Cocaine Distribution

Press Release: Florida Attorney Charged in Fraudulent Charitable Contribution Tax Scheme

Press Release: Booz Allen Agrees to Pay $377.45 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Three Men Sentenced for Armed Carjacking

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

July 21

Press Release: DHS Announces Funding Allocations for FY 2023 Preparedness Grants

Press Release: DHS Provides Employers Certainty and a New Flexible Option for Employment Eligibility Verification

CBP Press Release: Cargo processing to resume at the Marcelino Serna port of entry (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP officers intercept cocaine-filled cheese at Presidio Port of Entry (Texas)

July 20

Press Release: Workforce Message from Secretary Mayorkas on the Appointment of Jonathan Davidson as DHS Chief of Staff

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol intercepted a human smuggling attempt (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Plattsburgh Air Unit & Partners Apprehend 124 People in Northern Border Surge Operation (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

July 20

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis

Readout of Ambassador Sarah Bianchi's Travel to Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur

Department of Commerce

July 20

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, and Minister of Commerce and Industry Federico Alfaro

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with National Secretary of Science Dr. Eduardo Ortega-Barria and Minister of Commerce and Industry Federico Alfaro (Panama)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $4 Million in Internet for All Grants to Tribal Lands

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

July 21

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Electronic Devices and Semiconductor Devices Having Wireless Communication Capabilities and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Votes to Issue Statement Withdrawing Prior Pharmacy Benefit Manager Advocacy

Press Release: FTC and HHS Warn Hospital Systems and Telehealth Providers about Privacy and Security Risks from Online Tracking Technologies

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

July 20

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Announces Staff Changes

July 21

Press Release: FCC Preserves Local Radio Programming From Channel 6 LPTV Stations

Press Release: FCC Issues Warnings for Allowing Illegal Radio Broadcasts

Press Release: FCC Adopts Rules to Promote Reliable Access to 988 Lifeline

Press Release: FCC Bolsters Tribal Libraries Access to E-Rate Program Funding

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

July 20

Press Release: CFPB Report Shows Workers Face Risks from Employer-Driven Debt

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

July 21

Readout: EXICM Bank Chair Lewis Met with President Lourenco in Angola to Highlight $900 Million Solar Energy Project

Press Release: EXIM Announces 2023 Annual Conference, Opens Registration

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

July 21

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Investments in Urban Agriculture, Food and Market Access through President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Press Release: Food Help on the Way for Vermont Households Hit by Severe Storms

Department of Energy (DOE)

July 20

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $30 Million in Grid Resilience Grants for States and Tribal Nations to Modernize Electric Grid

July 21

Press Release: DOE Proposes New Energy Efficiency Standards for Water Heaters to Save Americans More Than $11 Billion Annually on Utility Bills

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $20 Million to Optimize Lifecycle of Solar Energy Systems and Minimize Technology Waste

Press Release: United States and Brazil Strengthen Bilateral Clean Energy Cooperation with a Renewed Commitment to Mobilize Private Sector and Community Engagement

Department of the Interior (DOI)

July 20

Press Release: Interior Department Takes Steps to Modernize Oil and Gas Leasing on Public Lands, Ensure Fair Return to Taxpayers

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces First Ever Offshore Wind Lease Sale in the Gulf of Mexico

July 21

Press Release: Department of the Interior Announces Nearly $300 Million to Support and Expand Local Outdoor Recreation

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Visits Northern Mariana Islands, Highlights Investments to Protect Cultural and Natural Resources

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and Congresswomen Valerie Foushee highlight $7 billion Solar for All grant competition at a North Carolina press event

Press Release: EPA & Rep. Jim Costa Announce Million Dollar Climate Funding for Fresno to Plan Innovative Climate Projects

Press Release: EPA Administrator Regan and Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Fu sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Environmental Cooperation

Department of Transportation (DOT)

July 20

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $21 Million in Grants to Improve Road Safety on Tribal Lands

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $20 Million in Grants to Help Communities Prosper with Improved Access to Transit

Department of Labor (DOL)

July 20

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit after investigation found Grand Rapids restaurant owner withheld employees' tips

Press Release: Small Business Administration recognizes U.S. Department of Labor with A+ for excellence in procurement practices in support of small businesses

July 21

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites North Andover Petco store for failing to protect workers from rodents, electrical, chemical hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers over $66K in back wages for 20 workers after finding overtime, minimum wage violations at six Napa Auto Parts locations

Press Release: Federal investigators responding to report of employee's severe burns find multiple safety hazards at Green Bay Sanimax facility

Department of Education

July 20

Press Release: White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Names 2023 HBCU Scholars

Health & Human Services (HHS)

July 21

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Hosts Inaugural Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Mental Health Summit

Press Release: HHS Announces the First-Ever Official United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Service Mascot

July 20

Press Release: CMS Approves California & Kentucky Requests to Provide Essential Behavioral Health Services Through Mobile Crisis Intervention Teams

Press Release: HRSA'S Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Team Wins 2023 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals People's Choice Award

Press Release: HHS Office for Civil Rights and the Federal Trade Commission Warn Hospital Systems and Telehealth Providers about Privacy and Security Risks from Online Tracking Technologies

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

July 21

Press Release: FDA Provides Update Regarding Storm Damage at Pfizer Facility in North Carolina

Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 21, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

July 20

Press Release: In Case You Missed It | Biden-Harris Administration and HUD Announce Actions to Limit Junk Fees in Rental Housing

Government Services Administration (GSA)

July 20

Press Release: GSA receives A+ rating for success in working with small businesses

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

July 20-21

July 21

Blog: A Call for New Research in the Area of Macroeconomics

Presentation: Alternative Ways to Provide Fuel Within the Department of Defense

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4470, Protecting and Securing Chemical Facilities from Terrorist Attacks Act of 2023

