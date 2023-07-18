Week of July 10, 2023

I. US SANCTIONS

Treasury Department Sanctions Serbian Official Facilitating Malign Russian Activities in Serbia : On July 11, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned an individual in Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14033. Among other things, Vulin has been implicated in transnational organized crime, illegal narcotics operations, and misuse of public office, including using his public positions to support Russia, facilitating Russia's malign activities that degrade the security and stability of the Western Balkans and providing Russia a platform to further its influence in the region. Read more)) and Read more))

II. EU SANCTIONS

EU gains new sanctions weapon but will probably be too nice to use it : EU ambassadors this week agreed to a new mechanism to create risk of EU punishment for third countries that fail to comply with Western sanctions or are unable to explain a sudden rise in trade in banned goods toward Russia. Previously, several countries, including Germany, had fretted that such a mechanism would hurt diplomatic relations, and even drive countries into the arms of Russia and China. Read more))

III. UK SANCTIONS

Bar Standards Board Review of Sanctions Compliance at the Bar : On June 28, 2023, the England and Wales Bar Standards Board (BSB) published a report, the Thematic Review of Financial Sanctions Compliance at the Bar, which focused on 31 chambers that are members of the Commercial Bar Association, the review found that: there was a good level of awareness of the risks and caution of unwittingly engaging with a designated person without a licence; documenting and implementing appropriate controls within chambers were the area where most improvement was needed; there was tension in delineating responsibility between chambers and barristers, finding that chambers' management committees should have mechanisms and guidance in place; and the Bar Council has set up a working group to develop its own guidance to help ensure consistency across the profession.

The BSB will review the government's assessment of sanctions evasion and public engagements over the next year to see whether further compliance testing is a priority for the Bar.

: On June 28, 2023, the England and Wales Bar Standards Board (BSB) published a report, the Thematic Review of Financial Sanctions Compliance at the Bar, which focused on 31 chambers that are members of the Commercial Bar Association, the review found that: UK Finance Requests Answers to Question on New UK Restrictions on Legal Advisory Services : On July 6, 2023, UK Finance published a collated list of questions from its members, associate members and non-members about the new restrictions on Legal Advisory Services in Regulation 54D of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 3) Regulations 2023. Provided below is a non-exhaustive example of the list of questions submitted to the relevant government departments for a response: Can clarity be provided on whether firms with branches in the EU or elsewhere can provide advice to their overseas counterparts regarding domestic/EU sanctions laws What if legal advice is sought by a combination of UK and non-UK persons? Is that permitted, or can only the UK persons be provided with advice? Are the restrictions intended to restrict advice, even if the advice does not actually facilitate the underlying transaction, e.g. advice on legal permissibility (other than under the UK Russia sanctions)? Has HMG considered whether this measure makes English law a more or a less attractive choice of law for international trade contracts between non-UK parties in the future? Read more))

OFSI also outlined some of the key pieces of information that applications need to provide: the relevant regulations (what sanctions regime applies); the UK nexus (what is the UK link in the applicant's case); and the licensing purpose (an application with an "inadequate explanation" as to why the licensing purpose applies will be treated as an incomplete application).

On July 10, 2023, OFSI published a statement addressing responses to three questions raised at the OFSI Legal Sector Engagement Forum held on July 4, 2023. The statement explains:



IV. RUSSIA/UKRAINE SANCTIONS

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts State Register of Sanctions : On 13 July, Ukrainian Parliament adopted the law on the creation of a state register of sanctions. The register will be kept in Ukrainian and in English and will contain information about the sanctioned entities. Read more))

On July 13, 2023, it was reported that money transfers from Russia skyrocketed in 2022 after hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to neighbouring countries in protest against the war and to evade military conscription. In May, remittances from Russia to Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan totalled $625.9 million, marking a 33% drop compared to May 2022. Price of Russian Urals Oil Has Exceeded the Ceiling Set by The G7 : On July 13, 2023, it was reported that the price of Russian Urals oil exceeded the limit of $60 per barrel set by the G7 countries, the EU and Australia as part of sanctions in response to the military operation in Ukraine and amounted to $60.78 per barrel in the port of Novorossiysk. Read more))

: On July 13, 2023, it was reported that the price of Russian Urals oil exceeded the limit of $60 per barrel set by the G7 countries, the EU and Australia as part of sanctions in response to the military operation in Ukraine and amounted to $60.78 per barrel in the port of Novorossiysk. "Rostec" Holding Company Introduces Ban on The Use of iPhones: On July 13, 2023, it was reported that employees of Shvabe, the holding company of Rostec, responsible for the development and production of optoelectronic systems, were banned from using Apple smartphones for official purposes. According to the Russia intelligence service FSB, several thousand iPhones were infected with malicious software, including devices of diplomatic missions in Russia. Read more))

V. OTHER NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS

G7 Announces Long-Term Security Pledge for Ukraine on NATO Summit : On July 12, the G7 countries unveiled an international framework for the long-term security of Ukraine at the NATO summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania, according to reports. Despite not yet having a timeline for Ukraine's NATO membership, the bloc has nonetheless agreed, in a published joint statement, to launch negotiations with the country on formalizing long-term support "through bilateral security commitments and arrangements." Read more)) and Read more))

