The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS" or "the agency") has revised the Entity List to address the agency's growing concern around Chinese entities recruiting Western pilots to train People's Liberation Army pilots on Western aircraft maneuvers and tactics, hypersonic weapons development, hypersonic flight modeling, and weapon lifecycle management using Western software. BIS added 43 entities located in 10 countries. With this action, BIS is further cracking down on the infrastructure of China's civil-military fusion strategy.

The new Entity List additions also cover BIS's ongoing concerns with China's human rights abuses and entities that have contributed to Pakistan's ballistic missile program

