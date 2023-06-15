ARTICLE

Brandon Van Grack was featured in an NBC News article about the federal indictment of former President Trump for allegedly mishandling classified information and the challenges unique to this case.

According to Brandon, the use of classified documents involves a separate discovery and litigation process under the Classified Information Processing Act.

“They will create significant delay and litigation risk,” Brandon said, adding that most judges do not have experience with the process. “This process takes time and will be unfamiliar to the judge.”

