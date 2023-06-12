Brandon Van Grack spoke to the New York Times about a federal grand jury in Florida beginning to hear testimony in the inquiry into former President Trump's handling of classified documents.

According to Brandon, it would not be unusual if special counsel Jack Smith's team opened the documents investigation in Washington and then chose to move it to Florida because of legal issues related to venue.

"It's common in situations involving classified information when prosecutors are uncertain of venue to ground an investigation in Washington, Virginia, or Maryland," Brandon said. "The point is just because it starts there, doesn't mean it has to end there. You don't know what your potential venue hooks are until you've completed a thorough investigation."

New York Times

