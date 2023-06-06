This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with leaders of his federal emergency preparedness and response team to receive the annual briefing on extreme weather preparedness | Roosevelt Room

4:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

4:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Colorado Springs, Colorado

7:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Colorado Springs, Colorado (5:40 PM Local) | Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO

VPOTUS' Schedule

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing

1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The White House

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Space Launch

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young

Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate

Press Release: February 2023 Visitor Log Records Posted

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom (June 8)

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3746 – Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 (May 30, 2023) (1 Page(s), 180 KB)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Advisory: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Seventh Visit to the Indo-Pacific Region

Fact Sheet: Secretary Austin's Seventh Trip to the Indo-Pacific Region

Publication: Message to the Force – Commitment to a Safe Summer

Contracts for May 30, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Europe

May 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a Joint Press Availability

May 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following Tour of HYBRIT Steel Plant | Sweden

May 30: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Speech at Helsinki City Hall

May 30: Statement | Condemning Violence Against KFOR and Escalatory Actions in Northern Kosovo

May 30: Statement | Croatia Statehood Day

Western Asia

May 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Caucasus

May 30: Statement | Continued Peace Talks Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

May 30: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Azerbaijan

Africa

May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian President Roopun

May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister Jugnauth

May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian Leader of the Opposition Duval

May 30: Statement | Department of State Celebrates Groundbreaking of New U.S. Embassy in Port Louis, Mauritius

May 30: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to Djibouti and Ethiopia

Asia-Pacific

May 30: Fact Sheet | U.S. Relationship with the Indian Ocean Rim Association and Commitment to the Indian Ocean Region

May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with IORA Secretary General Al Farisi

Middle East

May 30: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Syrian Financial Facilitators

Space

May 30: Statement | Kingdom of Spain Signs the Artemis Accords

May 30: Statement | United States Leads in Space with Diplomacy

Fentanyl

May 30: Statement | Sanctioning PRC and Mexico Based Individuals and Entities for Enabling Illicit Drug Production

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: U.S. Urges Uganda to Reconsider Dangerous Law Targeting LGBTQI+ that Jeopardizes Assistance

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Nuclear Safety and Security at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the 2nd Session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situations in Syria

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Treasury and Energy Release Additional Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act Programs to Incentivize Manufacturing and Clean Energy Investments in Hard-Hit Coal Communities

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funds to Connect Over 47,300 Mississippi Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions China- and Mexico-Based Enablers of Counterfeit, Fentanyl-Laced Pill Production

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Syrian Financial Facilitators Under the Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Former Wells Fargo Senior Executive Carrie Tolstedt Agrees to Settle SEC Fraud Charges for Misleading Investors About Abusive Sales Practices to Inflate a Key Performance Metric

Press Release: Former Coinbase Manager and His Brother Agree to Settle Insider Trading Charges Relating to Crypto Asset Securities

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Highlights Initiatives to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence

Speech: Director Allison Randall of the Office on Violence Against Women Delivers Remarks at the Launch of the National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence Federal Interagency Roundtable

Press Release: Bodybuilding Coach Arrested for Child Exploitation

Press Release: Kansas Man Indicted for Using Guns, Death Threats and Racial Slurs to Intimidate Black People

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Retirement of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz

DHS Press Release: DHS Improves Customer Experience by Simplifying Services Used by the Public

CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $1.7 million in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

CBP Press Release: CBP, IBWC set to temporarily close the Amistad Dam Port of Entry (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Emily Loredo named Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year for 2022 – 2023 (Texas)

CBP Press Release: San Diego Field Office seizes $7.8 million worth of narcotics (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of May 30, 2023 – June 2, 2023

Department of Commerce (DOC)

Blog: Three Takeaways from Version 2 of the FCC's National Broadband Map

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Mastercard to Stop Blocking the Use of Competing Debit Payment Networks

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Proposes $1.4 Million Fine for Apparent USF Fee Violations

Press Release: FCC Seeks Nominations for Rechartered Diversity Advisory Committee

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Awards Tetra Tech $65 Million Contract to Support Cleanups of Navajo Abandoned Uranium Mines

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $12 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for Brownfields Job Training Grants

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Joint Communiqué by the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean on transatlantic cooperation

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor identifies more than 170 child labor violations by operators of six Reno-area Sonic Drive-In franchise locations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds fire, electrical, other hazards in inspections at two southeast Oklahoma Dollar General stores putting workers at risk

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Hosts Historic Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Federal Employee Leadership Development Conference

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Proposes New, Easy-to-Read Medication Guide for Patients, Patient Medication Information

General Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: GSA Launches Podcast

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: F-35 Joint Strike Fighter | More Actions Needed to Explain Cost Growth and Support Engine Modernization Decision

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Veterans Affairs

Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Office of Management and Budget

