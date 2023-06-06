This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with leaders of his federal emergency preparedness and response team to receive the annual briefing on extreme weather preparedness | Roosevelt Room

4:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

4:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Colorado Springs, Colorado

7:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Colorado Springs, Colorado (5:40 PM Local) | Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The White House

  • Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Space Launch
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young
  • Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate
  • Press Release: February 2023 Visitor Log Records Posted
  • Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom (June 8)

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Advisory: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Seventh Visit to the Indo-Pacific Region
  • Fact Sheet: Secretary Austin's Seventh Trip to the Indo-Pacific Region
  • Publication: Message to the Force – Commitment to a Safe Summer
  • Contracts for May 30, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Europe

  • May 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a Joint Press Availability
  • May 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following Tour of HYBRIT Steel Plant | Sweden
  • May 30: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Speech at Helsinki City Hall
  • May 30: Statement | Condemning Violence Against KFOR and Escalatory Actions in Northern Kosovo
  • May 30: Statement | Croatia Statehood Day

Western Asia

  • May 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Caucasus

  • May 30: Statement | Continued Peace Talks Between Armenia and Azerbaijan
  • May 30: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Azerbaijan

Africa

  • May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian President Roopun
  • May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister Jugnauth
  • May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian Leader of the Opposition Duval
  • May 30: Statement | Department of State Celebrates Groundbreaking of New U.S. Embassy in Port Louis, Mauritius
  • May 30: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to Djibouti and Ethiopia

Asia-Pacific

  • May 30: Fact Sheet | U.S. Relationship with the Indian Ocean Rim Association and Commitment to the Indian Ocean Region
  • May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with IORA Secretary General Al Farisi

Middle East

  • May 30: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Syrian Financial Facilitators

Space

  • May 30: Statement | Kingdom of Spain Signs the Artemis Accords
  • May 30: Statement | United States Leads in Space with Diplomacy

Fentanyl

  • May 30: Statement | Sanctioning PRC and Mexico Based Individuals and Entities for Enabling Illicit Drug Production

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: U.S. Urges Uganda to Reconsider Dangerous Law Targeting LGBTQI+ that Jeopardizes Assistance

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Nuclear Safety and Security at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the 2nd Session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situations in Syria

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Treasury and Energy Release Additional Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act Programs to Incentivize Manufacturing and Clean Energy Investments in Hard-Hit Coal Communities
  • Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funds to Connect Over 47,300 Mississippi Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions China- and Mexico-Based Enablers of Counterfeit, Fentanyl-Laced Pill Production
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Syrian Financial Facilitators Under the Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: Former Wells Fargo Senior Executive Carrie Tolstedt Agrees to Settle SEC Fraud Charges for Misleading Investors About Abusive Sales Practices to Inflate a Key Performance Metric
  • Press Release: Former Coinbase Manager and His Brother Agree to Settle Insider Trading Charges Relating to Crypto Asset Securities

Department of Justice (DOJ)

  • Press Release: Justice Department Highlights Initiatives to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence
  • Speech: Director Allison Randall of the Office on Violence Against Women Delivers Remarks at the Launch of the National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence Federal Interagency Roundtable
  • Press Release: Bodybuilding Coach Arrested for Child Exploitation
  • Press Release: Kansas Man Indicted for Using Guns, Death Threats and Racial Slurs to Intimidate Black People

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Retirement of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz
  • DHS Press Release: DHS Improves Customer Experience by Simplifying Services Used by the Public
  • CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $1.7 million in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP, IBWC set to temporarily close the Amistad Dam Port of Entry (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Emily Loredo named Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year for 2022 – 2023 (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: San Diego Field Office seizes $7.8 million worth of narcotics (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell
  • Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of May 30, 2023 – June 2, 2023

Department of Commerce (DOC)

  • Blog: Three Takeaways from Version 2 of the FCC's National Broadband Map

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Mastercard to Stop Blocking the Use of Competing Debit Payment Networks

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Proposes $1.4 Million Fine for Apparent USF Fee Violations
  • Press Release: FCC Seeks Nominations for Rechartered Diversity Advisory Committee

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Awards Tetra Tech $65 Million Contract to Support Cleanups of Navajo Abandoned Uranium Mines
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $12 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for Brownfields Job Training Grants
Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Joint Communiqué by the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean on transatlantic cooperation

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor identifies more than 170 child labor violations by operators of six Reno-area Sonic Drive-In franchise locations
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds fire, electrical, other hazards in inspections at two southeast Oklahoma Dollar General stores putting workers at risk

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Hosts Historic Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Federal Employee Leadership Development Conference

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Proposes New, Easy-to-Read Medication Guide for Patients, Patient Medication Information

General Services Administration (GSA)

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: F-35 Joint Strike Fighter | More Actions Needed to Explain Cost Growth and Support Engine Modernization Decision
  • Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Office of Management and Budget

