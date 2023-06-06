This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
12:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with leaders of his federal emergency preparedness and response team to receive the annual briefing on extreme weather preparedness | Roosevelt Room
4:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
4:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Colorado Springs, Colorado
7:40 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Colorado Springs, Colorado (5:40 PM Local) | Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, CO
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
White House Press Briefing*
1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Space Launch
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young
- Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate
- Press Release: February 2023 Visitor Log Records Posted
- Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom (June 8)
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administration Policy: H.R. 3746 – Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 (May 30, 2023) (1 Page(s), 180 KB)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Advisory: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Seventh Visit to the Indo-Pacific Region
- Fact Sheet: Secretary Austin's Seventh Trip to the Indo-Pacific Region
- Publication: Message to the Force – Commitment to a Safe Summer
- Contracts for May 30, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Europe
- May 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a Joint Press Availability
- May 30: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Following Tour of HYBRIT Steel Plant | Sweden
- May 30: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Speech at Helsinki City Hall
- May 30: Statement | Condemning Violence Against KFOR and Escalatory Actions in Northern Kosovo
- May 30: Statement | Croatia Statehood Day
Western Asia
- May 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu
Caucasus
- May 30: Statement | Continued Peace Talks Between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- May 30: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Pyatt's Travel to Azerbaijan
Africa
- May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian President Roopun
- May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister Jugnauth
- May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with Mauritian Leader of the Opposition Duval
- May 30: Statement | Department of State Celebrates Groundbreaking of New U.S. Embassy in Port Louis, Mauritius
- May 30: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Hammer Travels to Djibouti and Ethiopia
Asia-Pacific
- May 30: Fact Sheet | U.S. Relationship with the Indian Ocean Rim Association and Commitment to the Indian Ocean Region
- May 30: Readout | Deputy Secretary Verma's Meeting with IORA Secretary General Al Farisi
Middle East
- May 30: Statement | Imposing Sanctions on Syrian Financial Facilitators
Space
- May 30: Statement | Kingdom of Spain Signs the Artemis Accords
- May 30: Statement | United States Leads in Space with Diplomacy
Fentanyl
- May 30: Statement | Sanctioning PRC and Mexico Based Individuals and Entities for Enabling Illicit Drug Production
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: U.S. Urges Uganda to Reconsider Dangerous Law Targeting LGBTQI+ that Jeopardizes Assistance
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Nuclear Safety and Security at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the 2nd Session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political and Humanitarian Situations in Syria
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Treasury and Energy Release Additional Guidance on Inflation Reduction Act Programs to Incentivize Manufacturing and Clean Energy Investments in Hard-Hit Coal Communities
- Press Release: Treasury Department Announces Approval of Federal Funds to Connect Over 47,300 Mississippi Homes and Businesses to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions China- and Mexico-Based Enablers of Counterfeit, Fentanyl-Laced Pill Production
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Syrian Financial Facilitators Under the Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Former Wells Fargo Senior Executive Carrie Tolstedt Agrees to Settle SEC Fraud Charges for Misleading Investors About Abusive Sales Practices to Inflate a Key Performance Metric
- Press Release: Former Coinbase Manager and His Brother Agree to Settle Insider Trading Charges Relating to Crypto Asset Securities
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Highlights Initiatives to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence
- Speech: Director Allison Randall of the Office on Violence Against Women Delivers Remarks at the Launch of the National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence Federal Interagency Roundtable
- Press Release: Bodybuilding Coach Arrested for Child Exploitation
- Press Release: Kansas Man Indicted for Using Guns, Death Threats and Racial Slurs to Intimidate Black People
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Retirement of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz
- DHS Press Release: DHS Improves Customer Experience by Simplifying Services Used by the Public
- CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize $1.7 million in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP, IBWC set to temporarily close the Amistad Dam Port of Entry (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Emily Loredo named Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year for 2022 – 2023 (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: San Diego Field Office seizes $7.8 million worth of narcotics (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of May 30, 2023 – June 2, 2023
Department of Commerce (DOC)
- Blog: Three Takeaways from Version 2 of the FCC's National Broadband Map
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Mastercard to Stop Blocking the Use of Competing Debit Payment Networks
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Proposes $1.4 Million Fine for Apparent USF Fee Violations
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Nominations for Rechartered Diversity Advisory Committee
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Awards Tetra Tech $65 Million Contract to Support Cleanups of Navajo Abandoned Uranium Mines
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $12 Million Through Investing in America Agenda for Brownfields Job Training Grants
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Joint Communiqué by the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean on transatlantic cooperation
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor identifies more than 170 child labor violations by operators of six Reno-area Sonic Drive-In franchise locations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds fire, electrical, other hazards in inspections at two southeast Oklahoma Dollar General stores putting workers at risk
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Hosts Historic Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Federal Employee Leadership Development Conference
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Proposes New, Easy-to-Read Medication Guide for Patients, Patient Medication Information
General Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: GSA Launches Podcast
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: F-35 Joint Strike Fighter | More Actions Needed to Explain Cost Growth and Support Engine Modernization Decision
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Department of Veterans Affairs
- Report: Priority Open Recommendations | Office of Management and Budget
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.