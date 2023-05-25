Brandon Van Grack spoke to Reuters about U.S. agencies expanding their enforcement staffs in preparation for a surge in sanctions and export control as the Biden administration leans on economic tools to counter global adversaries.

"The toolkit has slowly grown, and the government has become increasingly emboldened to use it," Brandon said.

