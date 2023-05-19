Week ofMay 1, 2023

I. US SANCTIONS

U.S. Announces Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine: On May 3, the Biden administration announced that it had authorizing the 37 th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine, valued at $300 million. This security assistance package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, howitzers, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, rockets, small arms and ammunition, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, and spare parts and other field equipment.Read more>>andRead more>>

II. EU SANCTIONS

EU Commission Issues Guidance Note on Ensuring Food Security through the Implementation of Firewalls: The EU Commission published a guidance note detailing safeguards to prevent designated persons from exercising control over the non-designated EU entity so they can continue business operations in the trade in agricultural and food product while keeping the funds and economic resources owned by the designated person frozen. Read more>>

German authorities raided a luxury yacht belonging to a wealthy Russian businessman as part of a probe into possible breaches of Western sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Western Sanctions Harm Russian Aviation with Technical Issues, Emergency Landings, and Pricey Tickets: There are more technical problems and emergency landings due to an acute lack of parts, maintenance and technical support. Passengers fly more and more unsafely while ticket prices have increased between 15 and 30 percent.Read more>>

III. UK SANCTIONS

Despite War, Sanctions, Russians in London Commercial Courts Reach New Record: On May 4, 2023, the annual Commercial Courts Report showed that a record number of Russians have appeared in London's Commercial Courts during 2022, despite the war in Ukraine and global sanctions, while the number of Ukrainian litigants sank to zero. The number of Russian litigants in Commercial Court judgments jumped by 41% to 58 in the year to March 2023, second only to 441 British litigants. The report compiled data from 257 judgments, documenting amongst other things 38 Russian individuals and 19 companies listed in the judgments, including a case involving sanctioned Bank Otkritie and the founder of the Museum of Russian Impressionism, Boris Mints. Read more>>

There is a £500,000 (inc. VAT) cap on the amount that can be claimed for legal work carried out in satisfaction of a prior obligation (e.g. where a law firm or barrister is engaged before the designation of the person / entity), and a cap of 5% of the legal fees (or £25,000) on expenses associated with the provision of legal services. There is a cap of £500,000 (inc. VAT) on overall fees for legal work started post-designation and a cap of 5% of the legal fees (or £25,000) on expenses associated with the provision of legal services. The hourly rate charged by a 'Legal Advisor' must not exceed those set out in the GL, and the hourly rate for counsel must not exceed £1,500 (including VAT).





The GL also permits the two legal fees caps to be combined, subject to the terms of the licence being met. Professional legal fees and expenses for cases involving defamation or malicious falsehood are not permitted to be paid under the GL.Read more>>andRead more>>

OFSI Issues New General Licence INT/2022/1679676: On April 27, 2023, OFSI issued a new General Licence (GL) INT/2022/1679676 under Regulation 21 of the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 and Regulation 64 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. Under the GL an officer of a Non-Crown Relevant Organisation is permitted to carry out their duties including through making use of powers available to them under UK legislation or common law for Asset Recovery Purposes. The GL also permits persons to carry out any action necessary to comply with or otherwise give effect to any of the following for asset recovery purposes: (i) a negotiated settlement to which a Relevant Organisation is a party; or (ii) an approved deferred prosecution agreement to which a Crown Relevant Organisation is a party.Read more>> and Read more>>

IV. RUSSIA/UKRAINE SANCTIONS

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Agency Designates Hungary's OTP Bank an "International Sponsor of War": The decision was made due to the bank's continued operations in Russia and adherence to a credit law directly referring to the proxy regimes in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. OTP Bank is Hungary's largest commercial bank and one of the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. Read more>>

The Wall Street Journal published a profile of George Economou, a Greek shipping and transit magnate whose company, TMS, is one of the leading companies still willing to move Russian oil to buyers worldwide. The company has moved tens of millions of barrels since the invasion of Ukraine, second only to Sovcomflot. Russian-US JV Scraps Plan to Build Large Gas Turbines in Russia: On May 3, 2023, it was reported that a Russian-U.S. joint venture between GE and Russian state energy holding InterRAO has said it has abandoned plans to build large-capacity gas turbines in Russia under license from General Electric Co. The joint venture planned to produce its own medium and large capacity gas turbines for power plants by 2025-26, making 90% of the components in Russia. The annual financial report from the joint venture, Russian Gas Turbines, said "external developments" had caused "significant changes to the format and extent of General Electric's involvement in joint projects to localise gas turbine production, with unfavourable consequences for the company".Read more>>

V. OTHER NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS

Ukraine Allies Looking to Tackle Russia Sanctions Loopholes and Tighten Net on Putin: On May 3, Bloomberg reported that the U.S., Europe, and other key allies of Ukraine are preparing fresh penalties against Russia to try and tighten the net on President Putin's economy, according to people familiar with the matter. The plans, which will be unveiled around a G7 leaders meeting in Japan later this month, would be individually implemented but coordinated, aiming to close loopholes in existing penalties and tackle overall sanctions circumvention. Read more>>

