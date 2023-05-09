self

"If a government enforcement agent can find it on the internet in a few hours of searching, you are going to be held to have known that."

Regulations on the semiconductor industry have gone through many changes recently, and the effects aren't always clear. How do recent changes in their export control regulations impact your company's supply chain? Does your product require an end use certificate? How much due diligence is enough for regulators?

In our new video, Soo-Mi Rhee, a partner in our white collar practice specializing in national security matters, speaks with Matt Bell, the global practice leader of export controls, sanctions, and trade at FTI Consulting about how the semiconductor industry can cope in this rapidly changing regulatory environment. They discuss issues that companies should look out for and the latest thinking in the compliance space.

