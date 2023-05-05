Dave Stetson has authored an article for Export Compliance Manager titled "Evasion of Sanctions and Export Controls: Red Flags and Responses." The piece discusses a range of activities that companies should pay attention to when analyzing third-party intermediaries or transshipment points for sanctions evasion, including: unexplained changes in behavior; reluctance to share information regarding product end use; personal email account usage; and more. Dave explains, "a robust compliance program that detects and responds to indicators of evasive activity is a company's best defense" against enforcement actions or investigations by the US authorities.

The full article can be read at Export Compliance Manager (subscription required).

