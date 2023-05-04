Key Takeaways:

Russia, China, and Iran will continue to be the focus of country-specific sanctions and export controls, but other hotspots around the world persist.

The Biden administration will continue to focus on human rights, multi-lateral sanctions, and export controls coordinated with allies.

Enforcement of sanctions and export control laws is expected to ramp up in 2023.

The centrality of international trade laws in the development and execution of U.S. foreign policy has never been more evident than in 2022. Companies that have not invested in international trade compliance programs are behind the curve and should do so with urgency as compliance and enforcement risks are set to materially increase in 2023.

In this issue we discuss:

Countries to watch

General export control developments

CFIUS updates

Virtual Currency Sanctions Risks

Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

WROs/Findings Issued in 2022

What to Expect in 2023

Download the full alert here.

