In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United States and the EU have sought to curb the aggression through a number of economic sanctions, thus forcing global entities to grapple with an increasingly complex regulatory regime.

On May 3 at 11 AM EDT/UTC-4, our panelists will address the current state of U.S. and EU sanctions law, real-world examples of the ways in which these laws can impact companies operating multi-nationally, and practical solutions for helping companies manage the risks posed by these regulatory efforts.

Panelists:

Sid Kamaraju, Partner, Pryor Cashman (Former Federal Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York)

Inga Karulaityte, Partner, ECOVIS ProventusLaw

Joshua Shrager, Senior Vice President, Kharon (Former member of U.S. State/Treasury Department)

, Senior Vice President, Kharon (Former member of U.S. State/Treasury Department) Eimantas Vytuvis, Chairman of the Council, Transparency International (Former Director of AML Excellence Centre of Lithuania)

