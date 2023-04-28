Week of April 10, 2023

I. US SANCTIONS

OFAC and Department of State Sanction over 120 Individuals and Entities: On April 12, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Department of State announced that, in coordination with the UK, they are imposing sanctions on over 120 individuals and entities, including the facilitation network of Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia's sanctioned billionaires who is known to have a wide network of businesses around the globe that enables him to circumvent international sanctions. The action also includes designations to reinforce existing measures and further disrupt Russia's importation of critical technologies used in its war against Ukraine; entities operating in the defense sector of the Russian economy and supporting Russia's war against Ukraine; and additional entities associated with Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom). Read more>>, Read more>> and Read more>>

In addition, the OFAC is also issuing a new Frequently Asked Question (1122), which clarifies the scope of transactions authorized under the existing GL 25C and the new GL 65. Read more>> and Read more>>

Biden Administration Extends National Emergency Declaration with Respect to Russia: On April 7, the Biden administration announced that it would extend the national emergency declaration pursuant to Executive Order 14024 for another year. Executive Order 14024 was issued on April 15, 2021, to "deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation". The Biden administration stressed that Russia's harmful foreign activities, such as efforts to undermine democratic elections, engaging in malicious cyber-enabled activities, fostering transnational corruption to influence foreign governments, persecuting dissidents and journalists, and violating well-established principles of international law including respect for the territorial integrity of states, warranted a need to continue the national emergency beyond April 15, 2023. Read more>>

II. EU SANCTIONS

Poland Criticizes Lack of Progress on EU Sanctions against Belarus: Poland is disappointed with the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union as work on EU sanctions against Belarus has stalled, Andrzej Sados, the Polish ambassador to the EU has said. Read more>>

Hungary's government decided to quit the Russian-controlled International Investment Bank a day after the US sanctioned the lender, the Economic Development Ministry said in a statement. Commission Approves EUR 1.4 Billion Dutch Scheme to Support Energy-Intensive Companies in the Context of Russia's War against Ukraine: The European Commission has approved a EUR 1.4 billion Dutch scheme to support energy-intensive small and medium-sized enterprises ('SMEs') facing increased energy costs in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. Read more>>

The European Commission has approved a EUR 1.4 billion Dutch scheme to support energy-intensive small and medium-sized enterprises ('SMEs') facing increased energy costs in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. Commission Approves EUR 1 Billion Hungarian Scheme to Support Companies Facing Increased Energy Costs in the Context of Russia's War against Ukraine: The European Commission has approved a EUR 1 billion (approximately HUF 379 billion) Hungarian scheme to support companies facing increased energy costs in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. Read more>>

III. UK SANCTIONS

OFSI to Renew Legal Services General Licence for Russia and Belarus Sanctions Regimes: On April 11, 2023, it was reported that OFSI will renew for six months its legal services General Licence (GL) INT/2022/2252300 , 'OFSI General Licence Under the Russia Regulations and The Belarus Regulations' due to expire on 28 April 2023, will be extended 28 October 2023. It was reported that OFSI issued a letter to stakeholders that said the renewed GL will, amongst other things; (i) set the legal fees caps (£500,000 inc. VAT) and legal expenses caps (5% of legal fees, up to £25,000) again and; (ii) make clear that it will be applicable in cases where fees and / or expenses may exceed the legal fees and / or expenses caps (any legal fees and/or expenses over the applicable caps will require a specific licence). OFSI has also said that whilst decisions on any specific licence application in defamation or similar cases will be taken on a case-by-case basis, it is OFSI's starting position that payment of legal fees in such cases would not be appropriate, and a licence will be declined. Read more>>

IV. RUSSIA/UKRAINE SANCTIONS

Russia to Ban 'Unfriendly' Countries from Share Trading in Defence Companies: On April 13, 2023, it was reported that Russia plans to ban shares in defence companies from so-called unfriendly countries from being traded on Moscow exchanges. It was reported that first deputy chair of the State Duma's financial markets commission Konstantin Bakharev said that the lack of a ban was "unacceptable and amoral", and that Russia's finance ministry backed the ban. Read more>>

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency has designated Chinese tech brand Xiaomi an "international sponsor of war" for continuing to do business in Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Grain Imports from Ukraine to Poland Will Be Suspended at Least until July: Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Janusz Kowalski said that the import of grain from Ukraine will be suspended at least until July this year. The Deputy Minister emphasized that the Poland is disappointed with EU efforts to help Polish farmers. According to him, the Polish-Ukrainian grain agreement should be the first step in solving the agricultural crisis and duties should be imposed on all agricultural products from Ukraine. Read more>>

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Janusz Kowalski said that the import of grain from Ukraine will be suspended at least until July this year. The Deputy Minister emphasized that the Poland is disappointed with EU efforts to help Polish farmers. According to him, the Polish-Ukrainian grain agreement should be the first step in solving the agricultural crisis and duties should be imposed on all agricultural products from Ukraine. Russia Moves to Digitize Military Summons, Prevent Conscripts from Fleeing Country: The new bill, approved by the Russian Parliament on 12 April allows the authorities to issue online call-up papers and blocks some men from traveling abroad. Once the bill is signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin, men eligible for military service will be required to show up to recruitment offices after receiving an online summons issued via a digital database. Those who ignore their call-up papers will face legal restrictions including a driving ban, and being disqualified from taking out loans and selling or buying real estate. Read more>>

The new bill, approved by the Russian Parliament on 12 April allows the authorities to issue online call-up papers and blocks some men from traveling abroad. Once the bill is signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin, men eligible for military service will be required to show up to recruitment offices after receiving an online summons issued via a digital database. Those who ignore their call-up papers will face legal restrictions including a driving ban, and being disqualified from taking out loans and selling or buying real estate. Trade Turnover between Russia and China has Grown by Almost 40% since the Beginning of the Year: Trade turnover between China and Russia in the first three months of 2023 reached $53.84 billion, an increase of 38.7% compared to the same period in 2022. According to Russian statistics, the growth of trade with Russia was the most significant among all major trading partners of China. China's turnover with Singapore grew by 23%, and its turnover with Canada grew by 17%. Read more>>

V. OTHER NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS

Canada Provides Fresh Military Aid to Ukraine, Further Sanctions Russia: On April 11, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the country is imposing new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, as well as providing fresh military aid to Kyiv. The announcement came after the Canadian leader met with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Toronto, and will include 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine, as well as sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities, including security targets linked to Wagner Group, according to Trudeau. Canada will also impose sanctions on nine entities tied to the Belarusian financial sector to further pressure Russia's "enablers in Belarus." Read more>> and Read more>>

