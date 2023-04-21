David Noah of Shipping Solutions and Olga Torres of Torres Trade Law come together again, a year later to answer questions about the new sanctions the White House announced on February 24, 2023, against Russia on the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

Watch the video here

To view last year's conversation on A Deeper Look: Understanding the New Russian Sanctions, click this link.

