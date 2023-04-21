United States:
A Deeper Look: New U.S. Sanctions Imposed On Russia On One-Year Anniversary Of Ukraine Invasion (Video)
21 April 2023
Torres Trade Law, PLLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
David Noah of Shipping Solutions and Olga Torres of Torres Trade Law come together again, a year
later to answer questions about the new sanctions the White House
announced on February 24, 2023, against Russia on the one-year
anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.
Watch the video here
To view last year's conversation on A Deeper Look:
Understanding the New Russian Sanctions, click this link.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from United States
The CBP Forced Labor Expo: Spotlight On Forced Labor Compliance
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC
U.S. Customs and Border Protection held The Forced Labor Technical Expo: Tools for Supply Chain Transparency from March 14-15, 2023, which involved members of the U.S. importing community, partner government agencies, and non-governmental organizations.
Advanced Rulings On USMCA Origin
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC
A good that complies with the USMCA rules of origin may qualify for duty exemption when imported into the United States, Mexico or Canada.