On April 3, 2023 the Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC" or "the agency") launched a new domain for its website at ofac.treasury.gov. This update aims to make it easier for users to navigate OFAC's sanctions database, find industry guidance, utilize the reporting system, and stay current on policy updates. In particular, for guidance on the agency's sanctions programs, the new website makes it easier to search hundreds of frequently asked questions ("FAQ") via specific keywords or by exact phrases within the FAQ. The update also embeds any OFAC recent action announcements to the applicable sanctions program page.

To mitigate any negative effect that these changes may have on compliance and list screening programs, OFAC has indicated that critical content will not change domains.List data-such as the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List and Sectoral Sanctions Identifications List-will continue to remain at their current locations.

The website announcement from OFAC can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.