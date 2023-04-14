In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United States and the EU have sought to curb the aggression through a number of economic sanctions, thus forcing global entities to grapple with an increasingly complex regulatory regime.

On May 3 at 11 AM EDT/UTC-4, our panelists will address the current state of U.S. and EU sanctions law, real-world examples of the ways in which these laws can impact companies operating multi-nationally, and practical solutions for helping companies manage the risks posed by these regulatory efforts.

Panelists:

Sid Kamaraju , Partner, Pryor Cashman (Former Federal Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York)

, Partner, Pryor Cashman (Former Federal Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York) Inga Karulaityte , Partner, ECOVIS ProventusLaw

, Partner, ECOVIS ProventusLaw Joshua Shrager , Senior Vice President, Kharon (Former member of U.S. State/Treasury Department)

, Senior Vice President, Kharon (Former member of U.S. State/Treasury Department) Eimantas Vytuvis, Chairman of the Council, Transparency International (Former Director of AML Excellence Centre of Lithuania)

RSVP FOR EVENT

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.