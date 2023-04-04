Week of March 20, 2023

I. US SANCTIONS

Secretary Yellen Testifies to Congress on Biden Administration Commitment to Sanctions Program: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen testified before the Senate Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on March 22, and before the House Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Committee on March 23. In her testimony, she highlighted the Treasury's continuous effort to "mount a swift, bold, and enduring response to Russia's illegal war against Ukraine", including its implementation of over 2,500 Russia-related sanctions since last February. The Biden administration's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget also aims to maintain that effort, with $244 million requested for the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence to continue to administer and enforce the sanctions regime and to expand financial intelligence and sanctions-related economic analysis, and another $229 million requested for FinCEN to support its efforts to address deficiencies that illicit actors exploit to evade scrutiny, according to the Secretary. Read more>> and Read more>>

II. EU SANCTIONS

Some EU Member States Want EU to Start Talks on 11 th Round of Russia Sanctions: Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said EU should start drafting its next round of sanctions on Russia. These should include more Russian oligarchs and "secondary sanctions" against people helping the Kremlin to circumvent existing EU measures, he said. They should include more relatives of Russian VIPs, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said. New sanctions should include Moldovan oligarchs helping Russia to destabilise the EU candidate country, Estonia, France, and Romania also said. And they should include Russian nuclear firm Rosatom, Lithuania added. Read more>>

On 21 March 2023, the EU updated its FAQ with regards to Intellectual Property Rights. Hungarian Foreign Minister Slams Russia Sanctions, Vows to Shield Bosnia's Dodik: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó criticised the EU's Russia sanctions as "harmful" on Wednesday, and vowed to protect the Bosnian Serb secessionist leader Milorad Dodik against any sanctions "as long as we are in power in Hungary". Speaking at an energy panel in Trebinje, southeastern Bosnia-Herzegovina, Szijjártó also said Hungary "does not intend to stop purchasing gas from Russia" and was in contact with Russia's Gazprom, who he said was respecting its contractual obligations. Read more>>

Bulgaria's caretaker government said on Wednesday it decided to seek a derogation from a potential EU ban on Russian deliveries of spare parts and materials for the nuclear energy sector. Commission Pays a Further EUR 1.5 Billion in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine: The Commission has today paid a second instalment of EUR 1.5 billion under the up to EUR 18 billion Macro-financial Assistance (MFA) 'Plus' package for Ukraine. Read more>>

III. UK SANCTIONS

UK Russia Sanctions List Update: On March 17, 2023, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. The Sanctions List was updated to: a) amend the reasons for listing Igor Makarov; b) remove a duplicate entry for the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, and: c) remove Brian McDonald, head of Russia desk for the English language edition of Russia Today. Read more>>

IV. RUSSIA/UKRAINE SANCTIONS

Putin Makes Surprise Visit to Crimea and Mariupol: On March 18-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an unannounced visit to Crimea and Mariupol of Ukraine, one day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over alleged war crimes. In what was called a "surprise visit", Putin was greeted by the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, and visited a new children's center and art school. Crimea was seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, eight years it launched a full-scale invasion of the country, and Mariupol was one of the Ukrainian cities which saw intense violence during the Russian siege last year, making it a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the war. Read more>> and Read more>>

On March 21, 2023, it was reported that Russia plans to continue a 500,000 barrels per day oil production cut until the end of June this year. The global oil market is under unprecedented pressure, citing western energy embargoes against Russia. Russia's unilateral output cut is in addition to an agreement by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, to reduce supply. In October 2022, the group agreed on steep output cuts of 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023 despite calls for increasing output from major consumers. Xi Meets with Putin in High-Profile State Visit after Proposing 12-Point Peace Plan: On March 20-22, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Moscow in a high-profile state visit. In a joint statement published by the leaders, Russia "reiterates efforts to resume peace talks as soon as possible" and "welcomes China's willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis through political and diplomatic means". They also called on "the international community to support constructive efforts" towards "responsible dialogue". China had previously issued its 12-point position paper on the "political resolution of the Ukraine crisis" in February, urging both Russia and Ukraine to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire, but has been reluctant to condemn Moscow over the invasion. According to reports, Xi is also expected to hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his visit to Moscow. Read more>> , Read more>> and Read more>>

March 17, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the addition of 23 people to the British "stop list", banning them from entry to Russia because of British involvement in providing aid to Ukraine. The list of barred British nationals includes the management of Zinc Network Corporation, as represented by CEO Robert Elliott, Executive Director Scott Brown and Executive Director of Research and Strategy Louis Brooke. IMF and Ukrainian Authorities Reach Staff-Level Agreement on Facility Arrangement: On March 21, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement with the Ukrainian authorities on a set of macroeconomic and financial policies that would be supported by a new 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. According to the IMF, the EFF, with requested access of SDR 11.6 billion (about US$15.6 billion), aims to support the Ukrainian authorities anchor policies that sustain fiscal, external, price and financial stability, and support the ongoing gradual economic recovery, while promoting long-term growth in the context of post-war reconstruction and Ukraine's path to EU accession. Read more>> and Read more>>

On 17 March Ukraine extended sanctions to 300 new individuals and 121 legal entities. ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Putin, Russian Official Tied to Kidnapping of Ukrainian Children: The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. In its statement, the ICC writes that it believes Putin "bears individual criminal responsibility" as the leader of Russia for the war crimes committed against Ukrainian children. By estimates, more than 16,000 children were forcibly removed from Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. Russia withdrew from the ICC in 2016 following its criticism of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea. Read more>>

The Bill is aimed at creation of the state register of sanctions and development of the procedure of nationalization of the assets belonging to sanctioned individuals and entities by court. Currently Ukraine applies sanctions to more than 2500 people. Ukraine Included Raiffeisen Bank International into the List of International Sponsors of the War: Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption added the Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank International to the list of international war sponsors. The reason for listing was the fact that the bank continued to work in Russia, being one of the few European banks that continue to operate in this market. The bank has been operating in Russia since 1996 and is included in the list of systemically important Russian banks. It provided credit holidays and preferential loans to the Russian military staff participating in war. Read more>>

V. OTHER NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS

Australia Sanctions Iranian Individuals and Entity for Supplying Drones to Russia: On March 20, the Australian government announced that it is joining its partners to impose sanctions on thirteen Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity involved in the production and supply of drones to Russia. According to a press statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, Iranian-made drones have been used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the listing demonstrates that there will be consequences for those who provide material support to Russia. Read more>> and Read more>>

Turkey has stopped the transit of goods subject to Western sanctions since March 1 and distributed a list of prohibited goods among its companies. It is stated that Turkey gave the European Commission verbal guarantees that from the beginning of March, goods subject to European, American or British sanctions, or those subject to export control measures, will not be sent to Russia. Kazakhstan Poised to Intensify Vetting of Re-exports to Russia: On March 22, 2023, Kazakh traders were reported to have been helping fill Russian demand for high-tech consumer goods and other items hard to obtain under Western sanctions. However, in a fresh attempt to avoid getting stung for enabling Russia to circumvent Western-imposed sanctions, Kazakhstan will from next month introduce an online system designed to track all goods entering and exiting the country. The system, which is reportedly due to come into effect from April 1, appears to be the most concerted effort to date by Kazakhstan to demonstrate compliance with Western efforts to isolate Russia's economy in reprisal for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A Kazakhstan government official was reported as saying "Our government has repeatedly and very clearly stated that Kazakhstan does not apply any sanctions and restrictions in trade with Russia. However, it will not allow the circumvention of Western sanctions and will not become a platform for such circumvention". Read more>>

