How Can We Help?

FTI Consulting has a long history of helping our clients develop, improve, test and validate sanctions compliance programs, in addition to supporting the quantification of historical failings during internal or enforcement-driven reviews. Our award-winning Data & Analytics team leverage internally curated reference data and matter-proven proprietary technology solutions, ranging from data review platforms to machine learning-powered optimisation models. Clients and regulators alike recognise the integrity of our independent analyses. Our experts are equipped to deliver on key components of sanctions compliance and investigations, using a wide range of data and analytical skills to:

Click here to understand our firm-wide sanctions and export controls capabilities.

Sanctions and Name-Screening Monitoring Landscape

FTI Consulting works with a wide range of clients across multiple industries and therefore understands that sanctions compliance programs are never one size fits all.

The diagram below illustrates key data, analytical and technological pillars supporting the screening and monitoring landscape.

CASE STUDY

Name-Screening Solutions Comparison and Assessment

An international banking group undertook an initiative to review and assess the feasibility of consolidating their financial crime compliance framework across different European geographies. The client identified three different name-screening solutions operating across their European jurisdictions. FTI Consulting was asked to conduct an independent assessment of the systems in place to establish a comparative analysis that could be used to support the decision-making process.

Assessed the effectiveness of three name-screening solutions already in use by the client.

Produced a system comparison analysis highlighting the benefits and limitations of each solution.

Conducted a performance analysis, identifying gaps and suggesting improvements.

Deployed our sanctions screening workflow solution to evaluate different algorithms against the client's data.

Sampled data was processed through our solution to evaluate which algorithms performed better and under what circumstances. Results were compared to historical screening results obtained from the three namescreening solutions to identify gaps, advise on better tuning and address gaps in each solution.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.