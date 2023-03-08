Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives. In this podcast, hosts Nicole Simonian and Ambassador Robert Holleyman talk to Jason Prince, a Crowell & Moring Partner and immediate-past Chief Counsel to OFAC , about what it was like to be at the eye of the sanctions hurricane following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what to expect in the Russia-related sanctions arena in 2023, and steps that companies should be taking now to mitigate the risks of potential future China-related sanctions.

