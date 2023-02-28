Register Now

This March please join Crowell's International Trade team for two webinar events. These 1-hour, CLE virtual events will cover the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what that means for companies, one year later, and discuss the current state of human rights and forced labor regulations in the U.S. and EU. More information about these two webinars can be found below.

March 7th – 1:00 PM ET

Russia One Year Later: Lessons Learned, Lingering Risks, and 2023 Predictions

One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to an unprecedented ramp up in coordinated economic sanctions from the United States, United Kingdom, EU, and their allies, our panel of sanctions practitioners from both sides of the Atlantic will examine their impact on how companies are planning for 2023. What are the risks for companies continuing to do business, or wind-down, in Russia? How might the crisis escalate and what could that mean for companies both inside and outside of Russia? Where will the regulators' place their enforcement priorities, including perspectives from OFAC's most recent Chief Counsel. And, what lessons can we draw from the last 12 months that inform companies' broader compliance and risk management approaches as they look to 2023 and thereafter.

Presenters: Carlton Greene, Michelle Linderman, Jason Prince, Anand Sithian & Nicole Succar

March 21st – 1:00 PM ET

Compliant on Forced Labor? Prove It! | A Practical Guide on Preventing Forced Labor in Your Supply Chain and Responding to U.S. Customs Actions

Crowell & Moring International Trade attorneys will discuss the current state of human rights and forced labor regulations in the U.S. and EU. We will examine the myriad of challenges in this evolving regulatory environment and provide practical advice on:

Identifying high-risk sectors

Navigating China's Antiforeign Sanctions Law

Applying the requirements to a real-world case study

Interacting with U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Presenters: John Brew, Evan Chuck, Carolyn Krampitz, Laurel Saito, David Stepp & Simeon Yerokun

