I. US SANCTIONS

In a February 14 interview with Reuters, the head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Cooperation James O'Brien said, "we are looking at additional banks and financial institutions to see how Russia deals with the outside world. It is very possible that there will be more action." He also noted in the interview that the US would increase its focus on sanctions enforcement. Read more>> White House Warns Ukraine Assistance May Slow: In a February 14 article in The Washington Post, unnamed White House officials told the newspaper that the administration is pushing the Ukrainian government to reach a turning point in the war by next spring. The source noted, "we can't do anything and everything forever," and added that comments related to the US supporting Ukraine "as long as it takes" were in reference to the duration of the conflict, not the amount of assistance. Read more>>

On February 14, the State Department issued a new incident report detailing a network of Russian-run sites and processes to relocate thousands of Ukrainian children to areas under Russian control. The report identifies 43 separate facilities as part of the network. Read more>> Commerce, Justice Departments Launch Disruptive Technology Strike Force: On February 16, the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce launched the creation of the Disruptive Technology Strike Force. The strike force's work will focus on investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of export laws; enhancing administrative enforcement of U.S. export controls; fostering partnerships with the private sector; leveraging international partnerships to coordinate law enforcement actions and disruption strategies; utilizing advanced data analytics and all-source intelligence to develop and build investigations; conducting regular trainings for field offices; and strengthening connectivity between the strike force and the Intelligence Community. Russia was mentioned alongside China, Iran, and North Korea as "nation-state adversaries" that may be the focus of the Task Force. Read more>>

II. EU SANCTIONS

The Commission has approved a EUR 32 million Walloon aid scheme to support the health and social assistance sectors in the context of the war in Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the Temporary Crisis Framework. Commission Approves EUR 116 Million Belgian Scheme to Support Companies in the Context of Russia's War against Ukraine: The European Commission has approved a EUR 116 million Belgian scheme to support companies in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework. Read more>>

III. UK SANCTIONS

On February 11, 2023, it was reported that U.K. defense companies are in talks with officials in Kyiv about setting up joint ventures in Ukraine to produce arms and vehicles. The report comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London to discuss more military aid. Local production would reduce Ukraine's need for Western military aid but such factories would be prime targets for Russian forces, experts said. and Amendments to OFSI's General Licences (GLs): On February 14, 2023, the GL regarding Russian travel was amended to include that a UK Person may purchase tickets from South Caucasus Railway CJSC for passenger rail journeys between Armenia and Georgia and within either of those two countries. A UK Person, Relevant Institution or DP may carry out any activity reasonably necessary to effect the purchase of tickets for flights or rail journeys in accordance with the GL. Read more>> On February 13, 2023, the GL regarding Truphone telecoms services expired. Persons can no longer allow Truphone Limited to make or receive or receive payments, subject to conditions, for the purposes of continuing to provide Services under existing arrangements. Read more>> On February 13, 2023, the GL regarding the continuation of business of Evraz Plc's North American Subsidiaries was extended. This enables a Person to continue business operations involving the North American Subsidiaries including, but not limited to: payments to or from the North American Subsidiaries under any obligations or contracts; payments to or from any third party under any obligations or contracts; and receipt of payments made by the North American Subsidiaries for audit services. Read more>>



IV. RUSSIA/UKRAINE SANCTIONS

The inclusion of Russia on the EU's list of countries that do not cooperate with the EU authorities was explained by Moscow's unwillingness to resolve issues related to the special regime for international companies. EU member states are entitled to apply certain measures to the non-cooperating states. In particular, transactions with companies from such countries are subject to strict control, tax authorities may disregard the deductions of expenses incurred in these jurisdictions, and payments to such jurisdictions may be subject to a withholding tax. Russia to Cut Oil Production by 500 Thousand Barrels per Day: According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russia will reduce production "voluntarily" by 5% in March, to help "restore market conditions."Read more>>

V. OTHER NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS

On February 12, SonntagsZeitung reported that Credit Suisse had frozen $19 billion in Russian in Russian assets as a result of the implementation of Western sanctions. Japanese Foreign Minister to Invite Ukrainian Counterpart to Upcoming G7 Foreign Minister's Meeting: On February 16, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that he would invite his Ukrainian counterparty to the upcoming G7 foreign Minister's meeting in Germany on February 18. Japan is the organizing country of the meeting, and the G7 summit to occur later this year. Read more>>

