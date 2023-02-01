Brandon Van Grack spoke to the New York Times about the FBI attempting to recruit Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who then turned on the bureau a decade later as he recruited one of its top spy catchers, Charles McGonigal, to carry out work that they say violated U.S. sanctions.

"Since at least 2016, Russia has been a central counterintelligence focus of the FBI and U.S. government," said Brandon, who was a prosecutor for Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. "This former agent was as acutely aware of the concern as anyone at the FBI."

Originally published by New York Times

