On 18 January 2023, K2 Integrity hosted a webinar to review the multifaceted set of sanctions and trade controls imposed in response to Russian aggression in 2022 and to discuss what is expected in 2023. We heard from expert panelists Julia Khersonsky, acting director of the Office of Export Control Cooperation at the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation at the U.S. Department of State (ISN/ECC); Chip Poncy, global head of financial integrity and board member at K2 Integrity; Katya Hazard, K2 Integrity sanctions team lead and associate managing director; and our moderator Ladan Archin, K2 Integrity associate managing director.

Our panel highlighted some of the key developments in Russia-related sanctions in 2022 such as the Seaborne Russian-origin oil price cap, export control and trade restrictions, as well as various sanctions evasion tactics by the Russian regime and oligarchs which have led to further prohibitions against providing certain services such as accounting, consulting, and trust and company formation services.

Looking to 2023, the panel discussed the anticipated expansion of sanctions already in place, the importance of integrating trade controls into AML, the role of AML in preventing sanctions evasion, and the need for greater collaboration with strategically important clients, particularly those associated with vulnerable sectors like trade, energy, and gatekeepers to address risk management challenges.

For a limited time, you can watch a recording of the full webinar here.

K2 Integrity has developed a groundbreaking sanctions training and certification program focusing on Russia sanctions in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State, and has delivered this training to private and public sector audiences worldwide. This certification program, called the Certified Risk Management Specialist – Russia Sanctions (CRMS-RS), is now available to individuals, firms, and jurisdictions. In addition, our Certified Risk Management Specialist – Global Sanctions (CRMS-GS) which prepares candidates to identify, assess, and manage ongoing and emerging global sanctions risks, is also available.

