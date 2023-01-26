Brandon Van Grack was a guest on MSNBC's Deadline White House, discussing the indictment of former high-ranking Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Charles McGonigal for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Russia for taking secret payments from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in return for investigating a rival.

"As agents, as prosecutors, you have exceptional responsibility and power and control at the FBI and the Department of Justice, and with the allegations here, you have someone who not only abused that power, but some of the allegations include a criminal investigation that was opened that's connected with some of the payments at issue, so the Russian connection is important, but it's also important to take a step back and see that the broader allegations are really incredibly troubling," Brandon said.

Listen to the episode (Brandon's segment begins at 24:09).

Originally published by MSNBC's Deadline White House

