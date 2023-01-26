Brandon Van Grack spoke to the Wall Street Journal about former high-level Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Charles McGonigal's arrest and indictment on charges he violated U.S. sanctions by accepting secret payments from Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska for work he did investigating a rival oligarch.

"If there was anyone who should know the issues raised by receiving a substantial amount of money and helping sanctioned oligarchs, it's someone like this former agent," Brandon said.

