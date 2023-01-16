ARTICLE

On December 30, 2022, Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued preliminary guidance on the implementation of a price cap exception to the ban on maritime transportation of Russian-origin petroleum products. Several weeks earlier, on November 21, 2022, OFAC issued similar guidance on the implementation of the price cap policy for Russian-origin crude oil. (See our previous alert from December 5, 2022, “Crude D'Etat - OFAC Implements Policy & Guidance Relative to Price Caps on Crude Oil Originating from Russian Federation.”)

OFAC noted that it expects to take a very similar approach for implementing the price cap policy on petroleum products as it has done for the policy on crude oil. To that end, OFAC will issue a determination pursuant to Executive Order 14071 that will cover the same categories of services as the crude oil determination and will take effect on February 5, 2023. OFAC anticipates issuing a separate determination to set the actual price caps for the petroleum products. OFAC also intends to extend the authorizations in General Licenses 56 and 57 to the petroleum products determination.

