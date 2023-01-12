The OverRuled - Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:

09 Jan 2023 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Central Bank recommends issuers to make all payments related to Eurobonds' "replacement" bonds in Russian Roubles.

07 Jan 2023 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 6 January 2023 "On Application of and Amending Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 4/2023, dated 7 January 2023, different sanctions were applied to 119 individuals, being singers, journalists, and other individuals from the field of culture.

06 Jan 2023 (BIS): BIS added one aircraft to its list of commercial and private aircraft that are allegedly in violation of U.S. export controls for entering Russia and/or Belarus without required authorization. Separately, BIS updated the tail number of one aircraft already on the list to reflect its purported re-registration in Russia.

06 Jan 2023 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the extension of the period of operation of the 15P118M missile complex.

03 Jan 2023 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Government authorizes transactions with persons sanctioned under Presidential Decree No. 252.

30 Dec 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the joint use and protection of border water objects.

23 Dec 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on the procedure for pension provision of military men and members of their families and state insurance of military men of the states — members of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

11 Dec 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 11 December 2022 "On Application of Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 863/2022, dated 11 December 2022, different sanctions were applied to 7 individuals, being churchmen.

01 Dec 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree "On Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 1 December 2022 "On Some Aspects of Activities of Religious Organization in Ukraine and Application of Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No.820/2022 dated, 1 December 2022, different sanctions were applied to 10 individuals, being churchmen. Moreover, the Decree No. 820/2022 obliges to implement measures to prevent operation in Ukraine of religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in the Russian Federation.

29 Nov 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on guarantees of the rights of citizens of the states — participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the field of pension provision.

22 Nov 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on coordinating bodies of railway transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

18 Nov 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on the establishment of the International Center for Scientific and Technical Information.

11 Nov 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of geodesy, cartography, cadaster and remote sensing of the Earth, the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the mutual exchange of topographical, geodetic, cartographic and aerospace materials and the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation in the field of geodesy, cartography and remote sensing of the Earth.

28 Oct 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of competition development.

19 Oct 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, dated 19 October 2022, "On Application of and Amending Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 727/2022, dated 19 October 2002, different sanctions were applied to 256 individuals somehow contributed to Russia's invasion to Ukraine.

19 Oct 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 19 October 2022 "On Application of and Amending Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 726/2022 dated 19 October 2022, different sanctions are applied to 2251 individuals (related to Russia's invasion to Ukraine, from Russian state authorities, different state enterprises etc.) and to 1374 legal entities (e.g. banks, telecommunications, military spheres e.g. Alfa-bank, VTB, Sbyerbank, Danone, Kia etc.).

14 Oct 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Protocol between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the implementation of the Agreement on the re-export of goods and the procedure for issuing a permit for re-export, dated 15 April, 1994, in bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

12 Oct 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 12 October 2022 "On Application of and Amending Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 694/2022, dated 12 October 2022, sanctions were applied to the following 4 individuals: Sergiy Kurchenko, Pavlo Lebediev, Viktor Yanukovich, Oleh Derypaska.

06 Oct 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine restricted rights of individuals subject to sanctions in respect of their participation in the Ukrainian banks and/or transactions concluded with the Ukrainian systemically important banks.

30 Sep 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 30 September 2022 "Regarding the actions of Ukraine in response to the Russian Federation's attempt to annex the territory of our state, with the aim of guaranteeing the security of the Euro-Atlantic space, Ukraine and restoring its territorial integrity" No. 679/2022, dated 30 September 2022, Ukraine confirms impossibility to conduct any negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

27 Sep 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine prohibited the export of goods from Ukraine into the customs territory of the Russian Federation.

16 Sep 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on cooperation in the field of education.

07 Sep 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 7 September 2022 "On Application of Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 637/2022, dated 7 September 2022, different sanctions were applied to 606 deputies of the State Duma and chiefs of different local authorities.

27 Aug 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on scientific, technical and economic cooperation in the field of atomic energy.

23 Aug 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on measures to ensure the parallel operation of the United Energy System of Ukraine and the Unified Energy System of the Russian Federation.

19 Jun 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on scientific and technical cooperation.

19 Jun 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on cooperation in the development and use of cellular mobile communication systems.

19 Jun 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on the creation of an Interstate reserve of biological preparations and other means of animal protection in the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

19 Jun 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Intergovernmental Courier Communications.

19 Jun 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on support and development of small entrepreneurship in CIS member states.

17 Jun 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on visa-free travel of citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation and the application of some international agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation related to visa-free travel.

09 Jun 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 9 June 2022 "On Application of Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 400/2022, dated 9 June 2022, different sanctions were applied to 35 individuals holding important political positions in Russia, to name but a few: Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Mikhail Mishustin, Sergey Shoigu, Sergey Lavrov etc.

24 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the Decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 24 May 2022 "On Application of Personal Special Economic Sanctions and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" No. 362/2022, dated 24 May 2022, different sanctions were applied to Yevtushenkov Volodymyr Petrovych and Likhachev Aleksey Yevgeniyovich.

24 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine introduced new types of sanctions i.e. confiscation of assets of sanctioned individuals and/or legal entities.

22 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine denounced the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the avoidance of double taxation of income and property and prevention of tax evasion.

22 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on the Common Agricultural Market of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

22 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine prohibited propaganda of the Russian Nazi totalitarian regime, the armed aggression of the Russian Federation as a terrorist state against Ukraine, symbols of the military invasion of the Russian Nazi totalitarian regime in Ukraine.

22 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on Perpetuating the Memory of the Courage and Heroism of the Peoples of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

22 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on Cooperation of States - Participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Combating Illegal Migration.

22 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine restricts distribution of medicinal products that produced in the Russian Federation wholly or at least one of the production stages is located in the Russian Federation.

20 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the fight against the illegal circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, precursors and their abuse and the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on health insurance for citizens of Ukraine who are temporarily in Russia Federation, and citizens of the Russian Federation who are temporarily in Ukraine.

11 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine seized corporate rights and financial assets of some Russian banks.

04 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine prohibited individuals and legal entities related to Russia to participate in the management of a provider of financial services.

03 May 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on implementation of an agreed policy in the field of standardization, metrology and certification.

29 Apr 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine denounced the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of fisheries.

19 Apr 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine denounced the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of creation and operation of rocket, space and missile technology.

09 Apr 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine bans imports of goods from Ukraine.

01 Apr 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology and certification and the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology and certification.

24 Mar 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine denounced the Agreements in the field of education and science with the Russian Federation.

19 Mar 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the Decision the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 18 March 2022 "On Suspension of Activities of Certain Political Parties" No. 153/2022, dated 19 March 2022, activities of certain political parties were suspended for the period of the martial law.

03 Mar 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine banned the production and distribution of information products aimed at promoting the actions of the aggressor state.

03 Mar 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine introduced criminal liability for the production and distribution of prohibited information products related to Russian aggression.

03 Mar 2022 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine sets out the possibility to seize objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents located in Ukraine for reasons of public necessity (including cases in which it is urgently required by military necessity).