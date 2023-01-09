ARTICLE

The Overruled - Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:

31 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Government establishes the price caps for gas-related payments by Gazprom.

30 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Government Commission extends the term of the "general license" for the extension of non-Rouble loans by Russian residents.

30 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): President Putin issues two new laws targeted at tightening the approval requirements related to foreign investments in Russia.

30 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): Gazprom's non-Russian customers can repay outstanding debt in the currencies of their contracts.

30 Dec 2022 (OFAC): OFAC issued preliminary guidance regarding the ban on maritime services related to the transportation of Russian Federation origin petroleum products, ahead of consolidated guidance expected to be published before the ban takes effect on February 5, 2023.

29 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Government is authorized to establish increased import/export duties in respect of certain goods and raw materials.

29 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Government amends the terms of the ban on international road transportation of goods using EU, UK, Norway, and Ukraine-registered trucks.

27 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Government establishes the procedure for cash settlements (i.e. settlements without using bank accounts) between Russian and non-Russian residents.





20 Dec 2022 (Switzerland): Switzerland designates 145 individuals and 53 entities as additional sanctions targets.

16 Dec 2022 (Switzerland): Switzerland expands the prohibitions regarding Russian crude oil sold above the price cap.

07 Dec 2022 (Switzerland): Switzerland sets the price cap for Russian crude oil at USD 60 per barrel, and designates two individuals and two entities as additional sanctions targets.

05 Dec 2022 (Japan): Japan prohibits the import of, and the provision of certain transactions and services related to, Russian-origin crude oil traded above the price cap.

23 Nov 2022 (Switzerland): Switzerland adopts, in part, the EU's eighth package of sanctions targeting Russia.

15 Nov 2022 (Switzerland): Switzerland removed Cham Wings Airlines from its list of sanctions targets.

31 Oct 2022 (Switzerland): Switzerland adopts, in part, the EU's eighth package of sanctions targeting Russia and designates three Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity.

11 Oct 2022 (Switzerland): Switzerland designates 30 individuals and seven entities as additional sanctions targets. Switzerland also expands the territorial scope of certain existing measures to the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

26 Sep 2022 (Switzerland): Switzerland removed three individuals from its list of sanctions targets.

