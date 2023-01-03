The Overruled - Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:

27 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD) notifies its clients of the steps required for unblocking assets of non-sanctioned Russian investors.

The Russian President issues a decree responding to the Russian oil price cap established earlier in December.

The Russian President issues a decree responding to the Russian oil price cap established earlier in December. 22 Dec 2022 (U.S. Department of State): On December 22, 2022, the U.S. Department of State designated six entities pursuant to EO 14024 for operating or having operated in both the defense and related materiel sector and the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy, and four additional entities for operating or having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy.

A new Presidential Decree authorizes the Russian Government to issue temporary permits for carrying out transactions with persons sanctioned by Russia.

22 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Government is to establish caps on purchase of gas by Gazprom from its Russia-based joint ventures with German Wintershall and Austrian OMV.

The Russian Government Commission publishes guidelines on the terms of issuance of divestment transactions' and dividends' payment approvals.

The Russian Government Commission publishes guidelines on the terms of issuance of divestment transactions' and dividends' payment approvals. 21 Dec 2022 (BIS): BIS amended the Entity List (Supplement No. 4 to part 744 of the EAR) by modifying the entry of Private Military Company 'Wagner' (the "Wagner Group"), under the destination of Russia by adding one address, two additional aliases, and a footnote 3 designation in the license requirement column of Wagner Group's Entity List entry.

BIS amended the Entity List (Supplement No. 4 to part 744 of the EAR) by modifying the entry of Private Military Company 'Wagner' (the "Wagner Group"), under the destination of Russia by adding one address, two additional aliases, and a footnote 3 designation in the license requirement column of Wagner Group's Entity List entry. 21 Dec 2022 (EU): On December 21, the EU published amendments to various FAQs concerning transit of listed goods via Russia, import, purchase and transfer of listed goods, provision of services and insurance and reinsurance.

20 Dec 2022 (BIS): BIS renewed its Temporary Denial Order ("TDO") on Russian airline Nordwind Airlines.

20 Dec 2022 (BIS): BIS renewed its Temporary Denial Order ("TDO") on Russian airline Pobeda Airlines.

20 Dec 2022 (BIS): BIS renewed its Temporary Denial Order ("TDO") on Russian airline Siberian Airlines d/b/a S7 Airlines.

BIS renewed its Temporary Denial Order ("TDO") on Russian airline Siberian Airlines d/b/a S7 Airlines. 13 Dec 2022 (BIS): BIS renewed its Temporary Denial Order ("TDO") on Belarusian airline Belavia Belarusian Airlines.

