Alex Melia authored an article published by Export Compliance Manager, titled "Navigating sanctions divergence." The piece discusses the differing financial and trade sanctions measures implemented by the UK, US and EU, and provides insight to companies on how to successfully navigate the increasingly complex landscape.

The full article can be read at Export Compliance Manager (subscription required).

