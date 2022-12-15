Over 95% of the world's population lives outside of the US, which presents significant sales opportunities for US companies seeking to export. However, exporting comes with significant responsibilities as US exporters have a duty to adhere to US export control and sanctions laws. Export compliance ensures US businesses help protect US national security and avoid costly penalties and potentially even criminal liability.

This article will provide an overview of why you should have an export compliance plan in place, elements of an effective export compliance plan, and other essentials to include in your plan, including what to do when all goes wrong.

Why You Should Have an Export Compliance Plan in Place

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS) encourages the development of an effective export compliance program because it is "an invaluable way a company can contribute to US national security and nonproliferation priorities while protecting vital company interests." An effective export compliance plan helps ensure that all employees understand the export regulations, reinforces internal policies and procedures, and demonstrates to the federal government that your business is proactive about export compliance.

Penalties & Criminal Liability

US export control and sanctions laws and regulations are administered and enforced by numerous agencies, including:

Regulations Agency Export Administration Regulation US Department of Commerce-Bureau of Industry & Security International Traffic in Arms Regulations US Department of State-Defense Directorate of Trade Control US Sanction Programs US Department of Treasury-Office of Foreign Assets Control Anti-Boycott Act of 2018 Bureau of Industry & Security-Office of Antiboycott Compliance Foreign Corruption Practices Act US Department of Justice & US Securities and Exchange Commission

Failing to comply with US export control and sanctions laws can lead to heavy civil penalties, criminal liability, loss of export privileges, surrender of merchandise, and other consequences. Criminal liability can include imprisonment as well as heavy penalties.

Practice Tip: Penalties are inflation-adjusted periodically and can compound quickly depending on what constitutes a single violation-e.g., every exportation or transaction can constitute a violation and a set of exportations or transactions can result in the penalty amount growing quickly.

The following is a general breakdown of civil and criminal liability under each agency's enforcement actions.

Federal Agency Potential Civil & Criminal Liability US Department of Commerce-Bureau of Industry & Security Civil: $300k/violation or twice the value of the transaction whichever is greater Criminal: $1M/violation or up to 20 years in prison US Department of State-Directorate of Defense Trade Controls Civil: $500k/violation Criminal: $1M/violation or up to 10 years in prison US Treasury Department-Office of Foreign Assets Control Depends on Program E.g., $90,743/violation for Trading with the Enemy Act, $13,910/violation for Clean Diamond Trade Act, etc. US Census Bureau $14,194/violation other than a late filing $1,419/day for late filing violations-not to exceed $14,194

The penalty amounts above are routinely readjusted for inflation. For example, civil penalties under OFAC are readjusted by program type. On February 9, 2022, OFAC adjusted penalties for inflation, with new maximum amounts increased depending on program type. For example, the current maximum penalty for violations of the Trading with the Enemy Act is $97,529. Similarly, the current Census Bureaumaximum civil penalty for an EEI misfiling is $15,256.

Elements of an Effective Export Compliance Plan

The steps to achieve an effective export compliance plan include the following elements, as explained in BIS' Export Compliance Guidelines:

?Building & maintaining your export compliance plan

?Management commitment

?Risk assessment

?Export Authorization

?Recordkeeping

?Auditing & Internal Monitoring

?Training

?Handling export violations and taking corrective actions

Below is a chart of common export compliance risks, and the tools available to mitigate these risks:

Common Risks Example of Tools to Mitigate Risks Exporting without a license Prior to exporting, create an internal process to proactively determine whether a license is necessary; consult experts and counsel as needed

If an exportation has unlawfully occurred; consider filing a Voluntary Self-Disclosure with the relevant federal agency Unauthorized release of sensitive information or controlled technology Investigate whether the unauthorized release can be reversed

Notify the receiving party that the release was unauthorized

Engage in a root cause analysis to determine the cause of the unauthorized release to ensure similar violations do not occur again

Develop a detailed written procedure to ensure similar violations do not occur again

Consider filing a Voluntary Self-Disclosure with the relevant federal agency Servicing items located outside of the United States Confirm whether export authorization is necessary- servicing can be an export, too Lack of communication and/or written processes within an organization Create a written procedure addressing:

How to escalate potential red flags in proposed export transactions Who to contact to escalate concerns about classification-e.g., reach out to engineers and product technicians who may be more familiar with the technical specifications of a product to assist export compliance professionals in correctly classifying a potential export How to escalate communication from the federal government to appropriate senior-level managers to ensure that the federal government's inquiries are accurately, professionally, and carefully handled

Hold regular trainings on export compliance, including a review of red flags, to ensure everyone is aware of proper export compliance procedures Unknown end-user or end-use Request further information from the end-user including an end-use certificate certifying the end-use, providing sufficient information on ownership, and confirming that there is no diversion risk

Stay alert to red flags-e.g., a buyer wanting to take possession of the goods as quickly as possible or being unfamiliar with the basic capacities of the merchandise

Have a clear process that determines when you will not proceed with an exportation Unaware of diversion risk Research and understand the diversion risk of a proposed export

Seek export authorization as necessary

Have a clear process that determines when you will not proceed with the exportation due to a risk of diversion Violating anti- boycott laws Do not engage in transactions which require boycotts in violation of US anti-boycott laws

